Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion

VIRAL
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 05, 2025, 03:33 PM IST
1.The New Face of Grace and Style in Politics
Rama Duwaji, the wife of New York City’s first Muslim and Indian-origin mayor, Zohran Mamdani, is quickly emerging as a modern fashion and cultural icon.
2.Her favourite black outfits
Often dressed in her favourite shade, black, Rama’s style balances understated elegance with individuality. From power-packed appearances to casual strolls, her fashion speaks volumes about confidence, culture, and creativity.
3.Rama Duwaji's educational background
Rama Duwaji was born in Houston, Texas, to a Syrian family. She spent part of her childhood in Dubai before pursuing her education across the globe. She studied at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar and later completed her master’s in illustration at the School of Visual Arts in New York.
4.A love story rooted in modern times
She met Zohran Mamdani on the dating app Hinge, where their shared sense of humour and creative energy sparked an instant connection. The couple tied the knot earlier this year in a simple civil ceremony in New York City.
5.A style that celebrates heritage
For her first public appearance as the mayor’s wife, Rama wore an embroidered top by Palestinian-Jordanian designer Zeid Hijazi, whose work is inspired by Palestinian folklore and Arab futurism. She paired it with a velvet and lace skirt by New York designer Ulla Johnson, striking a perfect harmony between heritage and modernity.