HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Who is Naina Avtr? India's first AI influencer works in web series, has over 3.75 million followers

Naina Avtr is known to be India’s first AI influencer who was introduced in late 2022. Also called “AI superstar,” her creators is a male entrepreneur and digital artist.

Vaishali Shastri | Feb 21, 2026, 11:44 PM IST

1.Who is Naina Avtr?

Who is Naina Avtr?
1

Naina Avtr is a digitally crafted personality and an AI-generated influencer created in 2022 by Avtr Meta Labs, one of a kind meta-influencer company that is India’s first such firm. The 22-year-old is based in Mumbai, says her Instagram.  

 

2.Naina Avtr’s Instagram profile

Naina Avtr’s Instagram profile
2

She has more than 3.76 lakh followers on Instagram, where she usually posts lifestyle content, including fitness and fashion tips. Her other posts include brand collaborations, and various types of commentary, reflecting her Gen-Z ideals and creators. Her content spans dance videos to trending songs, travel updates, fashion shoots, and others.  

 

3.Naina Avtr’s work

Naina Avtr’s work
3

She also collaborates with various hind end brands, including Nykaa, Puma, and Pepsi and posts content around them. She is also part of a mini web series called Truth & Lies. 

 

4.Awards

Awards
4

She is presented as a symbol of India’s future of technology, and has received awards like NDTV WhosThat360 AI Creator, Midday Showbiz AI Influencer, and International Iconic AI Influencer in 2024.   

 

5.What Are Virtual Influencers?

What Are Virtual Influencers?
5

Virtual influencers are digitally created fictional characters made to look and act like real people. Often referred to as AI influencers, they run active social media accounts, share photos and videos, engage with their audience, and partner with brands for promotional campaigns. 

 

