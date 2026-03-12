FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Iran War: How much crude oil, LNG and LPG India imports through Strait of Hormuz? Details here

Farooq Abdullah receives call from Amit Shah after his assassination attempt, assures probe; says 'no police were present'

Who is IAS Vandana Vaidya? Police raid at her farmhouse busts gambling ring, 18 arrested

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan's film director breaks silence on clash: 'If it was SRK movie...'

US-Israel-Iran conflict: Why did Iran open restricted Strait of Hormuz for India-bound vessels after China?

WhatsApp parent-managed account for under-13 children: Know step-by step guide for set-up; how data and privacy are protected?

Mumbai Bomb Scare: Threat email received at BSE, High Court, Vidhan Bhawan during budget session; police on high alert

Hardik Pandya in Trouble: Complaint filed against cricketer for ‘disrespecting' national flag after T20 World Cup win

Will IPL 2026 be canceled due to US-Iran war? BCCI Vice-President clarifies

LPG Crisis: Hyderabad restaurant returns to wood fuel, problem mounts for Ramadan devotees

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US-Iran War: How much crude oil, LNG and LPG India imports through Strait of Hormuz? Details here

US-Iran War: How much oil, LNG, LPG India imports through Strait of Hormuz?

Farooq Abdullah receives call from Amit Shah after his assassination attempt, assures probe; says 'no police were present'

Farooq Abdullah receives call from Amit Shah after his assassination attempt

Who is IAS Vandana Vaidya? Police raid at her farmhouse busts gambling ring, 18 arrested

Who is IAS Vandana Vaidya? Police raid at her farmhouse busts gambling ring

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos

Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and more attend

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali

Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more

Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?

HomePhotos

VIRAL

Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos

Monalisa Bhonsle, who went viral during the Maha Kumbh mela, got married to Farman Khan in Kerala despite families objections. Let's know about their love story and have a look at the couple's unseen photos.

Apurwa Amit | Mar 12, 2026, 12:57 PM IST

1.Monalisa Bhonsle and Farman Khan

Monalisa Bhonsle and Farman Khan
1

Monalisa Bhonsle, who shot to fame after becoming an overnight internet sensation last year during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, got married to her long-time boyfriend, Farman Khan at a temple in Kerala.

Advertisement

2.Monalisa and Farman marriage

Monalisa and Farman marriage
2

Monalisa and Farman Khan tied the knot at Arumanoor temple in Thiruvananthapuram. Monalisa Bhonsle also approached the Kerala police on Wednesday seeking protection to stay with her boyfriend and marry him. According to police, Monalisa alleged that her father was trying to forcibly take her back to her hometown and marry another man. 

3.Who is Kumbh Mela girl's husband Farman Khan?

Who is Kumbh Mela girl's husband Farman Khan?
3

Farman Khan is an actor and model from Maharashtra, who has his roots from Uttar Pradesh, according to multiple media reports. He has reportedly been associated with regional cinema and modelling projects. 

4.Monalisa and Farman Khan's love story

Monalisa and Farman Khan's love story
4

Monalisa and Farman met each other around a year and a half ago through Facebook, and their friendship gradually blossomed into a romantic relationship. Farman Khan recently shared that it was Monalisa who first proposed to him. Farman revealed that he had initially turned down the offer but later agreed to date her.

TRENDING NOW

5.Why Monalisa's parents have objection?

Why Monalisa's parents have objection?
5

Their relationship faced strong opposition from their families as the two belong to different religious communities. Reports suggest that Monalisa’s father, Jai Singh Bhosle, even pressured her to marry a man chosen by him.

6.Monalisa and Farman's social media fanfare

Monalisa and Farman's social media fanfare
6

Monalisa and Farman are quite popular on social media. Monalisa has 938K followers on Instagram, while Farman has around 4K followers. Farman regularly posts modeling and acting-related photos and videos on his social media.While, Monalisa is making her acting debut in the Hindi film The Diary of Manipur, directed by Sanoj Mishra. She is also starring in the Malayalam film Nagamma and has secured roles in Telugu cinema, following her rise to fame from a viral video

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Iran War: How much crude oil, LNG and LPG India imports through Strait of Hormuz? Details here
US-Iran War: How much oil, LNG, LPG India imports through Strait of Hormuz?
Farooq Abdullah receives call from Amit Shah after his assassination attempt, assures probe; says 'no police were present'
Farooq Abdullah receives call from Amit Shah after his assassination attempt
Who is IAS Vandana Vaidya? Police raid at her farmhouse busts gambling ring, 18 arrested
Who is IAS Vandana Vaidya? Police raid at her farmhouse busts gambling ring
Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan's film director breaks silence on clash: 'If it was SRK movie...'
Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan's film's director breaks
US-Israel-Iran conflict: Why did Iran open restricted Strait of Hormuz for India-bound vessels after China?
US-Israel-Iran conflict: Why did Iran open restricted Strait of Hormuz for India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and more attend
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha? know wedding venue, functions, key details
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha?
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement