Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos

6 . Monalisa and Farman's social media fanfare

6

Monalisa and Farman are quite popular on social media. Monalisa has 938K followers on Instagram, while Farman has around 4K followers. Farman regularly posts modeling and acting-related photos and videos on his social media.While, Monalisa is making her acting debut in the Hindi film The Diary of Manipur, directed by Sanoj Mishra. She is also starring in the Malayalam film Nagamma and has secured roles in Telugu cinema, following her rise to fame from a viral video