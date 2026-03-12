Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos

US-Iran War: How much crude oil, LNG and LPG India imports through Strait of Hormuz? Details here
Farooq Abdullah receives call from Amit Shah after his assassination attempt, assures probe; says 'no police were present'
Who is IAS Vandana Vaidya? Police raid at her farmhouse busts gambling ring, 18 arrested
Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan's film director breaks silence on clash: 'If it was SRK movie...'
US-Israel-Iran conflict: Why did Iran open restricted Strait of Hormuz for India-bound vessels after China?
WhatsApp parent-managed account for under-13 children: Know step-by step guide for set-up; how data and privacy are protected?
Mumbai Bomb Scare: Threat email received at BSE, High Court, Vidhan Bhawan during budget session; police on high alert
Hardik Pandya in Trouble: Complaint filed against cricketer for ‘disrespecting' national flag after T20 World Cup win
Will IPL 2026 be canceled due to US-Iran war? BCCI Vice-President clarifies
LPG Crisis: Hyderabad restaurant returns to wood fuel, problem mounts for Ramadan devotees
VIRAL
Apurwa Amit | Mar 12, 2026, 12:57 PM IST
1.Monalisa Bhonsle and Farman Khan
Monalisa Bhonsle, who shot to fame after becoming an overnight internet sensation last year during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, got married to her long-time boyfriend, Farman Khan at a temple in Kerala.
2.Monalisa and Farman marriage
Monalisa and Farman Khan tied the knot at Arumanoor temple in Thiruvananthapuram. Monalisa Bhonsle also approached the Kerala police on Wednesday seeking protection to stay with her boyfriend and marry him. According to police, Monalisa alleged that her father was trying to forcibly take her back to her hometown and marry another man.
3.Who is Kumbh Mela girl's husband Farman Khan?
Farman Khan is an actor and model from Maharashtra, who has his roots from Uttar Pradesh, according to multiple media reports. He has reportedly been associated with regional cinema and modelling projects.
4.Monalisa and Farman Khan's love story
Monalisa and Farman met each other around a year and a half ago through Facebook, and their friendship gradually blossomed into a romantic relationship. Farman Khan recently shared that it was Monalisa who first proposed to him. Farman revealed that he had initially turned down the offer but later agreed to date her.
5.Why Monalisa's parents have objection?
Their relationship faced strong opposition from their families as the two belong to different religious communities. Reports suggest that Monalisa’s father, Jai Singh Bhosle, even pressured her to marry a man chosen by him.
6.Monalisa and Farman's social media fanfare
Monalisa and Farman are quite popular on social media. Monalisa has 938K followers on Instagram, while Farman has around 4K followers. Farman regularly posts modeling and acting-related photos and videos on his social media.While, Monalisa is making her acting debut in the Hindi film The Diary of Manipur, directed by Sanoj Mishra. She is also starring in the Malayalam film Nagamma and has secured roles in Telugu cinema, following her rise to fame from a viral video