VIRAL

Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gandhi's 'Brazilian model' claims

Larissa Bonesi, Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend and Brazilian model, has been mistaken for the woman whose photo Rahul Gandhi showed in his recent press conference on ‘vote chori’.

Shweta Singh | Nov 06, 2025, 07:03 PM IST

1.Brazilian model

Brazilian model
1

Larissa Bonesi, Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend and Brazilian model, has been mistaken for the woman whose photo Rahul Gandhi showed in his recent press conference on ‘vote chori’.

2.Why is Larissa Bonesi trending?

Why is Larissa Bonesi trending?
2

Many social media users bombarded the model's most recent post with congratulatory messages for her 'newfound fame' in India. 

 

3.Social media confusion

Social media confusion
3

However, soon netizens realised, the woman who appeared in the voter list is 'Larissa Nery', not 'Larissa Bonesi'.

 

4.Who is Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi?

Who is Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi?
4

Larrisa hails from Brazil, and she started her career with films. Larissa has been part of several successful films. Bonesi has worked in several Hindi and Telugu films. She shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan in the film Go Goa Gone and with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in Desi Boyz. Larrisa also featured in several music videos with Tiger Shroff and other actors.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.More about her

More about her
5

Months ago, Aryan Khan was spotted partying with a girl in a video. The girl spotted in the video is none other than his rumoured girlfriend, Brazilian actress-turned-model, Larissa Bonesi.

