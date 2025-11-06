Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gandhi's 'Brazilian model' claims

4 . Who is Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi?

Larrisa hails from Brazil, and she started her career with films. Larissa has been part of several successful films. Bonesi has worked in several Hindi and Telugu films. She shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan in the film Go Goa Gone and with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in Desi Boyz. Larrisa also featured in several music videos with Tiger Shroff and other actors.