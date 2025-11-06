Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gandhi's 'Brazilian model' claims

India's most successful actor gave 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Prabhas
Madhya Pradesh: Elderly couple found murdered in Balaghat home, throats slit; second double murder in 2 months
‘They literally...’ : Brazilian photographer deletes Instagram account after Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations; know why
'Daaru peeke...': Bihar Dy CM, RJD MLC trade barbs on road as Bihar undergoes first phase of assembly polls
When Marketplace Rules Become Advantages: Insights from Shweta’s E-Commerce Frameworks
The Silent Emergency of Our Age: Rebuilding Human Connection in a Digitally Crowded World
Anunay Sood Death: Brinda Sharma remembers ex-fiancé in heartfelt post, says, 'I am not able to process'
IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar shine as India beat Australia by 48 runs to take 2–1 series lead
Anunay Sood’s girlfriend Shivani Parihar pens emotional tribute after his sudden demise
Jaasi weds Jassi Movie Review: Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher's film is simple, rooted, entertaining; brings back Khosla Ka Ghosla's comedy era
VIRAL
Shweta Singh | Nov 06, 2025, 07:03 PM IST
1.Brazilian model
Larissa Bonesi, Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend and Brazilian model, has been mistaken for the woman whose photo Rahul Gandhi showed in his recent press conference on ‘vote chori’.
2.Why is Larissa Bonesi trending?
Many social media users bombarded the model's most recent post with congratulatory messages for her 'newfound fame' in India.
3.Social media confusion
However, soon netizens realised, the woman who appeared in the voter list is 'Larissa Nery', not 'Larissa Bonesi'.
4.Who is Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi?
Larrisa hails from Brazil, and she started her career with films. Larissa has been part of several successful films. Bonesi has worked in several Hindi and Telugu films. She shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan in the film Go Goa Gone and with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in Desi Boyz. Larrisa also featured in several music videos with Tiger Shroff and other actors.
5.More about her
Months ago, Aryan Khan was spotted partying with a girl in a video. The girl spotted in the video is none other than his rumoured girlfriend, Brazilian actress-turned-model, Larissa Bonesi.