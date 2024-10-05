Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3111616
HomePhotos

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

IIT Professor Chetan Solanki, known as 'Solar Gandhi' gained social media attention for his torn socks, which sparked discussions on sustainability and mindful consumption.

  • Pravrajya Suruchi
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 05, 2024, 05:41 PM IST

Chetan Solanki, an IIT Bombay professor and advocate for solar energy, has captured the public's eye with a viral photo of him wearing torn socks at a luxury hotel. His thoughtful comments about nature and sustainability have resonated with many, highlighting the importance of mindful living in today’s world.

1. Nickname and Fame:

Nickname and Fame:
1/7

IIT Professor Chetan Solanki, popularly known as 'Solar Gandhi' or the 'Solar Man of India,' has gained attention on social media due to his torn socks.

 

2. Viral Photo:

Viral Photo:
2/7

A photo of Solanki sitting in a five-star hotel in Delhi wearing worn-out socks has gone viral, with many people praising him for his casual style.

 

3. Heartfelt Message:

Heartfelt Message:
3/7

In a LinkedIn post, Solanki explained, “I can afford it, but nature cannot,” highlighting the need for sustainability.

 

4. Context of the Photo:

Context of the Photo:
4/7

He mentioned that the picture was taken at the Hyatt hotel in Delhi, where he enjoyed a peaceful moment, acknowledging that his torn socks were visible.

 

5. Thoughtful Consumption:

Thoughtful Consumption:
5/7

Solanki emphasized that he tries to use resources wisely, stating he could use the best gadgets for productivity but chooses to minimize his carbon footprint.

 

6. Role and Expertise:

Role and Expertise:
6/7

Chetan Solanki teaches Energy Science at IIT Bombay and serves as the brand ambassador for solar energy for the Madhya Pradesh government.

 

7. Promoting Solar Energy:

Promoting Solar Energy:
7/7

He has traveled over 43,000 kilometers across 20 states to promote solar energy, earning him recognition as 'Solar Gandhi' for his dedication to environmental sustainability.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram
India’s most expensive cars and their owners
Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?
Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom
All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Anil Ambani-led company's total debt stands at Rs 40413 crore but...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews