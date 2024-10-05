Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

IIT Professor Chetan Solanki, known as 'Solar Gandhi' gained social media attention for his torn socks, which sparked discussions on sustainability and mindful consumption.

Chetan Solanki, an IIT Bombay professor and advocate for solar energy, has captured the public's eye with a viral photo of him wearing torn socks at a luxury hotel. His thoughtful comments about nature and sustainability have resonated with many, highlighting the importance of mindful living in today’s world.