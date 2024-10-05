Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

IIT Professor Chetan Solanki, known as 'Solar Gandhi' gained social media attention for his torn socks, which sparked discussions on sustainability and mindful consumption.
Chetan Solanki, an IIT Bombay professor and advocate for solar energy, has captured the public's eye with a viral photo of him wearing torn socks at a luxury hotel. His thoughtful comments about nature and sustainability have resonated with many, highlighting the importance of mindful living in today’s world.
1. Nickname and Fame:
IIT Professor Chetan Solanki, popularly known as 'Solar Gandhi' or the 'Solar Man of India,' has gained attention on social media due to his torn socks.
2. Viral Photo:
A photo of Solanki sitting in a five-star hotel in Delhi wearing worn-out socks has gone viral, with many people praising him for his casual style.
3. Heartfelt Message:
In a LinkedIn post, Solanki explained, “I can afford it, but nature cannot,” highlighting the need for sustainability.
4. Context of the Photo:
He mentioned that the picture was taken at the Hyatt hotel in Delhi, where he enjoyed a peaceful moment, acknowledging that his torn socks were visible.
5. Thoughtful Consumption:
Solanki emphasized that he tries to use resources wisely, stating he could use the best gadgets for productivity but chooses to minimize his carbon footprint.
6. Role and Expertise:
Chetan Solanki teaches Energy Science at IIT Bombay and serves as the brand ambassador for solar energy for the Madhya Pradesh government.
7. Promoting Solar Energy:
He has traveled over 43,000 kilometers across 20 states to promote solar energy, earning him recognition as 'Solar Gandhi' for his dedication to environmental sustainability.