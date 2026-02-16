Who is IAS Avi Prasad? MP bureaucrat married three IAS women officers one after another; latest marriage with Ankita Dhakre is creating buzz, here's all you need to know about him

Anushka Sharma's Tulsi Mala steals the show at Mumbai airport with Virat Kohli, netizens react, 'Mata ban gayi kya'
Apurwa Amit | Feb 16, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
1.Who is IAS Avi Prasad?
Senior IAS officer Avi Prasad is making headlines again, this time for his personal life. The Madhya Pradesh cadre officer's third marriage has sparked widespread discussion, partly because his two ex-wives are also IAS officers serving as District Collectors. Avi Prasad is currently Chief Executive Officer of the Madhya Pradesh Employment Guarantee Council.
2.About IAS Avi Prasad career
Avi Prasad, a 2014-batch IAS officer from Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh, secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 13 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Before joining the civil service, he worked at the Reserve Bank of India. As Collector in Katni, he was known for tackling malnutrition and addressing public issues.
3.IAS Avi Prasad's marriage with IAS Ankita Dhakre
IAS Avi Prasad married Ankita Dhakre, a 2017-batch IAS officer, on 11 February 2026, in a private ceremony in Kuno. Ankita, from Ashoknagar, is currently Deputy Secretary in the state secretariat, with her father Ravindra Singh Dhakre being a retired food officer. She has served as an SDM in various Madhya Pradesh districts.
4.IAS Avi Prasad's previous marriages
IAS Avi Prasad's first marriage was to IAS officer Riju Bafna (2014 batch), now Collector of Shajapur district. His second marriage was to IAS officer Misha Singh (2016 batch), who is now Collector of Ratlam district, but they separated after four years.
5.IAS Avi Prasad's marriage is creating socail media buzz
The news of IAS Avi Prasad's third marriage is trending on social media, but neither he nor Ankita Dhakre has commented publicly. Their professional lives continue as usual, with Ankita serving in the state secretariat.