Who is IAS Avi Prasad? MP bureaucrat married three IAS women officers one after another; latest marriage with Ankita Dhakre is creating buzz, here's all you need to know about him

About IAS Avi Prasad career

Avi Prasad, a 2014-batch IAS officer from Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh, secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 13 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Before joining the civil service, he worked at the Reserve Bank of India. As Collector in Katni, he was known for tackling malnutrition and addressing public issues.