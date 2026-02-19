Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him

4 . Who is IAS Madhav Bharadwaj?

IAS Madhav Bharadwaj, is a resident of Mussoorie, who holds a B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from MNNIT Allahabad and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. Before joining the civil services, he worked as a Product Manager at Microsoft for two years. He decided to pursue the UPSC during the COVID-19 pandemic while working from home. Despite having a locomotor disability, he secured All India Rank (AIR) 536 in the UPSC CSE 2022 on his second attempt. He is currently serving as an Assistant Collector (Under Training) and holds the positions of SDO and SDM in Alwar, Rajasthan.