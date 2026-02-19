Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him

Pakistan players turned arrogant post India win, ignored coaches: 'There’s no one better than us'
Rajpal Yadav requests for work after being released from Tihar jail: 'Paisa unki marzi ka, kaam...'
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Junior Associate Scorecard PDF to be released at sbi.co.in, check steps to download
Jeffrey Epstein Scandal: King Charles' brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office
'He is a murderer': Imad Wasim's ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq alleges forced abortion; seeks help from PM Shehbaz Sharif, Mohsin Naqvi
Shehbaz Sharif’s US visit for Donald Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ meet draws attention over major typo, sparks memes
Ramadan 2026: First roza begins in India after crescent moon sighting; Check Iftar timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru today
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 fixtures - Full schedule, dates, venues, live streaming and more
Massive explosion in residential building in Pakistan's Karachi; 16 killed; here's what we know
Stabbed multiple times, head smashed by flower pot: Chilling murder of 30-year-old woman by ex-husband over her remarriage in Hyderabad
VIRAL
Apurwa Amit | Feb 19, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
1.IAS Madhav Bharadwaj, IAS Aditi Varshney's marriage
In a society where weddings are often marked by grandeur and extravagance, IAS officers Madhav Bhardwaj and Aditi Varshney have set a remarkable example of simplicity and humility. The couple chose to skip the traditional ceremony, opting instead for a quiet, registered marriage. This bold decision has left people inspired and taken notice of the true essence of relationships.
2.IAS Madhav Bharadwaj, IAS Aditi Varshney's love story
IAS Madhav and IAS Aditi met at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) during their IAS training. Their time together blossomed into a deep friendship, eventually turning into love. The couple's families supported their decision, and they chose to register their marriage rather than host a grand celebration.
3.IAS Madhav Bharadwaj, IAS Aditi Varshney tied the knot in court
The wedding ceremony took place at Alwar's Mini Secretariat, with District Collector Arpita Shukla officiating the proceedings. Only close family members were present, and the couple exchanged garlands in a heartfelt moment. The simplicity of the occasion was a testament to the couple's values and priorities.
4.Who is IAS Madhav Bharadwaj?
IAS Madhav Bharadwaj, is a resident of Mussoorie, who holds a B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from MNNIT Allahabad and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. Before joining the civil services, he worked as a Product Manager at Microsoft for two years. He decided to pursue the UPSC during the COVID-19 pandemic while working from home. Despite having a locomotor disability, he secured All India Rank (AIR) 536 in the UPSC CSE 2022 on his second attempt. He is currently serving as an Assistant Collector (Under Training) and holds the positions of SDO and SDM in Alwar, Rajasthan.
5.Who is IAS Aditi Varshney?
IAS Aditi Varshney, Originally from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, is a 2023-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 57 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022 on her first attempt at age 23. She went to Bishop Konrad School. Aditi graduated in Sociology from Miranda House, Delhi University—the same subject she later chose as her UPSC optional.
6.Setting new example
The couple's decision to opt for a simple, registered marriage has sparked a new conversation about the true meaning of relationships and weddings. By choosing to focus on their love and commitment rather than external appearances, Madhav and Aditi are redefining what it means to get married in today's society.