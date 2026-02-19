FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him

IAS Madhav Bhardwaj and Aditi Varshney are making headlines for their decision to hold a simple court marriage ceremony. The couple officially registered their marriage at the Alwar Mini Secretariat in Rajasthan on February 18, 2026, in the presence of District Collector Aartika Shukla.

Apurwa Amit | Feb 19, 2026, 03:33 PM IST

1.IAS Madhav Bharadwaj, IAS Aditi Varshney's marriage

IAS Madhav Bharadwaj, IAS Aditi Varshney's marriage
1

In a society where weddings are often marked by grandeur and extravagance, IAS officers Madhav Bhardwaj and Aditi Varshney have set a remarkable example of simplicity and humility. The couple chose to skip the traditional ceremony, opting instead for a quiet, registered marriage. This bold decision has left people inspired and taken notice of the true essence of relationships.

2.IAS Madhav Bharadwaj, IAS Aditi Varshney's love story

IAS Madhav Bharadwaj, IAS Aditi Varshney's love story
2

IAS Madhav and IAS Aditi met at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) during their IAS training. Their time together blossomed into a deep friendship, eventually turning into love. The couple's families supported their decision, and they chose to register their marriage rather than host a grand celebration.

3.IAS Madhav Bharadwaj, IAS Aditi Varshney tied the knot in court

IAS Madhav Bharadwaj, IAS Aditi Varshney tied the knot in court
3

The wedding ceremony took place at Alwar's Mini Secretariat, with District Collector Arpita Shukla officiating the proceedings. Only close family members were present, and the couple exchanged garlands in a heartfelt moment. The simplicity of the occasion was a testament to the couple's values and priorities.

4.Who is IAS Madhav Bharadwaj?

Who is IAS Madhav Bharadwaj?
4

IAS Madhav Bharadwaj, is a resident of Mussoorie, who holds a B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from MNNIT Allahabad and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. Before joining the civil services, he worked as a Product Manager at Microsoft for two years. He decided to pursue the UPSC during the COVID-19 pandemic while working from home. Despite having a locomotor disability, he secured All India Rank (AIR) 536 in the UPSC CSE 2022 on his second attempt. He is currently serving as an Assistant Collector (Under Training) and holds the positions of SDO and SDM in Alwar, Rajasthan.

TRENDING NOW

5.Who is IAS Aditi Varshney?

Who is IAS Aditi Varshney?
5

IAS Aditi Varshney, Originally from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, is a 2023-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 57 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022 on her first attempt at age 23. She went to Bishop Konrad School. Aditi graduated in Sociology from Miranda House, Delhi University—the same subject she later chose as her UPSC optional.

6.Setting new example

Setting new example
6

The couple's decision to opt for a simple, registered marriage has sparked a new conversation about the true meaning of relationships and weddings. By choosing to focus on their love and commitment rather than external appearances, Madhav and Aditi are redefining what it means to get married in today's society.

