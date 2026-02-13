Who is Aira Rawat? Mystery girl going viral after India-USA T20 World Cup clash

Will India extradite Sheikh Hasina after Tarique Rahman's Bangladesh election win? Here's what BNP leader said
VIRAL
Vaishali Shastri | Feb 13, 2026, 07:42 PM IST
1.Who is Aira Rawat?
Aira Rawat is a social media star who turned into an overnight internet sensation during the high intensity IND vs USA match, gaining attention with her passionate reactions from the stands. With her passionate reactions gaining attention, social media is abuzz with debates on her than the actual game. She wore a blue t-shirt and a short white skirt.
2.Aira Rawat’s social media posts
She shared some pictures from the match night showing her sitting and standing in different poses with the cricket ground in the background. In one picture she can be seen taking a group selfie with many other fans around her. She captioned the pic, “Cheering for my team tonight! The cricket vibes are electric! What an amazing game it was. Feeling the energy!”
3.Aira Rawat’s love for cricket
Rawat is a big fan of popular cricketers like Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Some reports suggest that she once also said that she wished to marry Virat Kohli. In fact, Rawat was around 18 years of age when Virat married actor Anushka Sharma. Her Instagram profile suggests that she attends many matches featuring her favourite cricketers or even otherwise.
4.What contributes to her fame?
Her Instagram page has lots of pictures of her in cricket stadiums showing her love for cricket and her frequent travels has made her popular among cricket fans and social media lovers. Her good looks and fashion styles also make her charming and thus quite popular.
5.What does Aira Rawat do?
According to her Facebook profile, Aira Rawat is a digital creator, and her Instagram bio reads, “Fashion dreamer, Style & soul”. Her Instagram account is a proof of her two passions: Fashion and cricket.