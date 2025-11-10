Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!

Good news for tourists: 7 Vande Bharat trains connecting heritage cities of India: Check routes, stoppages, timings and fare
VIRAL
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 10, 2025, 02:28 PM IST
1.India
India ranks first with an estimated 1 million BTC, representing about 6.39% of the total Bitcoin in circulation and nearly 93.5 million users involved in cryptocurrency trading or investment.
2.United States
The United States holds around 0.671 million BTC, which makes up 15.23% of global ownership, with approximately 52.9 million people engaged in Bitcoin investments.
3.Pakistan
Pakistan takes the third spot with 0.619 million BTC, or 6.22% of global Bitcoin holdings, and around 15.9 million users.
4.Vietnam
Vietnam possesses approximately 0.524 million BTC, representing 20.62% of the ownership held by its crypto-using population of around 20.9 million.