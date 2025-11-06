FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

VIRAL

Which country holds maximum gold reserves in 2025? See Top 10 nations, know where India stands

Here’s a detailed look at the top 10 countries with the largest gold reserves in 2025 and where India ranks among them.

Shivani Tiwari | Nov 06, 2025, 12:49 PM IST

1.United States: 8,133.46 Tonnes

United States: 8,133.46 Tonnes
1

The United States continues to dominate the global gold reserve chart, holding over 8,133 tonnes of gold.

2.Germany: 3,350.25 Tonnes

Germany: 3,350.25 Tonnes
2

Germany ranks second, holding more than 3,350 tonnes of gold. 

3.Italy: 2,451.84 Tonnes

Italy: 2,451.84 Tonnes
3

With 2,452 tonnes of gold, Italy holds the third-largest reserves in the world.

4.France: 2,437 Tonnes

France: 2,437 Tonnes
4

France ranks fourth with about 2,437 tonnes of gold. Most of this accumulation happened in the post-war years.

 

5.China: 2,298.53 Tonnes

China: 2,298.53 Tonnes
5

China, the world’s largest gold producer, holds 2,299 tonnes in its official reserves. 

 

6.India: 879.98 Tonnes

India: 879.98 Tonnes
6

India holds nearly 880 tonnes of gold, placing it sixth globally. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has steadily increased its gold holdings over recent years.

7.Japan: 845.97 Tonnes

Japan: 845.97 Tonnes
7

Japan maintains around 846 tonnes of gold. As the world’s third-largest economy, Japan views gold as a strategic reserve that helps balance its vast foreign exchange holdings. 

8.Turkey: 634.76 Tonnes

Turkey: 634.76 Tonnes
8

Turkey ranks eighth with 635 tonnes of gold. The country has increased its gold reserves significantly in recent years to reduce reliance on foreign currencies.

9.Poland: 515.47 Tonnes

Poland: 515.47 Tonnes
9

Poland has made rapid strides in recent years, amassing over 515 tonnes of gold. The country’s central bank sees gold as an essential financial insurance policy. 

 

10.United Kingdom: 310.29 Tonnes

United Kingdom: 310.29 Tonnes
10

The United Kingdom completes the list with 310 tonnes of gold. 

