Which country holds maximum gold reserves in 2025? See Top 10 nations, know where India stands

Shah Rukh Khan revives Fauji’s Abhimanyu Rai in viral photos taken at…; fans wonder if it's for Siddharth Anand's King
AI-Driven Risk Assessment: How Machine Learning Models are shaping the future of property insurance
How to master change: Udit Joshi is shaping the AI-driven future of work
Watch: PM Narendra Modi compares Amanjot Kaur's stunning World Cup final catch to Suryakumar Yadav's famous T20 WC moment
Jio IPO: Bankers planning to value Mukesh Ambani's telecom company as high as...; know details inside
Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha boils after convoy attack by RJD supporters, claim, 'Inki chaati pe...', alleges threat to booth agents
Who is Malolan Rangarajan? RCB's newly appointed women's team head coach ahead of WPL 2026
Post Rahul Gandhi claims, Indians flood comment section of Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend - here's why
Poorvi Prachand Prahar, Trishul: India's twin war drills send dual-front warning
'Sushasan Babu' or 'Paltu Chacha': Why has Nitish Kumar not faced voters in three decades?
VIRAL
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 06, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
1.United States: 8,133.46 Tonnes
The United States continues to dominate the global gold reserve chart, holding over 8,133 tonnes of gold.
2.Germany: 3,350.25 Tonnes
Germany ranks second, holding more than 3,350 tonnes of gold.
3.Italy: 2,451.84 Tonnes
With 2,452 tonnes of gold, Italy holds the third-largest reserves in the world.
4.France: 2,437 Tonnes
France ranks fourth with about 2,437 tonnes of gold. Most of this accumulation happened in the post-war years.
5.China: 2,298.53 Tonnes
China, the world’s largest gold producer, holds 2,299 tonnes in its official reserves.
6.India: 879.98 Tonnes
India holds nearly 880 tonnes of gold, placing it sixth globally. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has steadily increased its gold holdings over recent years.
7.Japan: 845.97 Tonnes
Japan maintains around 846 tonnes of gold. As the world’s third-largest economy, Japan views gold as a strategic reserve that helps balance its vast foreign exchange holdings.
8.Turkey: 634.76 Tonnes
Turkey ranks eighth with 635 tonnes of gold. The country has increased its gold reserves significantly in recent years to reduce reliance on foreign currencies.
9.Poland: 515.47 Tonnes
Poland has made rapid strides in recent years, amassing over 515 tonnes of gold. The country’s central bank sees gold as an essential financial insurance policy.
10.United Kingdom: 310.29 Tonnes
The United Kingdom completes the list with 310 tonnes of gold.