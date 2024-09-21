Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3108702
HomePhotos

What is fees for Btech courses in Pakistan and how they are different from India? Know here

The rising costs of B.Tech education in Pakistan pose significant financial challenges for students, leading many to seek education loans.

  • Pravrajya Suruchi
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 21, 2024, 07:27 AM IST

In recent years, pursuing an engineering degree has become a dream for many students in Pakistan. However, with escalating tuition fees and additional expenses, the financial burden on aspiring engineers has increased dramatically, making it a struggle for students from middle-class families to afford their education.

1. Engineering Aspirations

Engineering Aspirations
1/6

Many students today dream of becoming engineers, not just in India but also in Pakistan.

 

2. Tuition Fees Overview

Tuition Fees Overview
2/6

In Pakistan, as per media reports students pay between 300,000 to 600,000 Pakistani rupees annually for a B.Tech course.

 

3. Public vs. Private Universities

Public vs. Private Universities
3/6

The fee varies depending on whether the university is public or private; public universities generally charge less.

 

4. Cost Comparison

Cost Comparison
4/6

Students at public institutions typically pay around 100,000 to 150,000 rupees per year, while private universities can charge between 700,000 to 900,000 rupees.

 

5. Hidden Costs

Hidden Costs
5/6

Additional costs, like hostel fees, books, lab charges, and exam fees, can increase the total expenses for engineering students.

 

6. Financial Challenge

Financial Challenge
6/6

Due to rising fees amid economic struggles, many students find it challenging to afford a B.Tech degree, leading some to rely on education loans.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
7 foods named after Indian city
7 foods named after Indian cities
In pics: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts birthday celebrations in hot red off-shoulder gown, drops mesmerising photos
Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter-in-law' who quit Bollywood after 11 flop films, now works as...
Meet actor who sold detergent to pay school fees, starved for several days; then became India's most...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant hits 50 after 634 days, bizarre gully cricket antics go viral, watch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews