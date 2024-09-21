trendingPhotosDetail

What is fees for Btech courses in Pakistan and how they are different from India? Know here

The rising costs of B.Tech education in Pakistan pose significant financial challenges for students, leading many to seek education loans.

In recent years, pursuing an engineering degree has become a dream for many students in Pakistan. However, with escalating tuition fees and additional expenses, the financial burden on aspiring engineers has increased dramatically, making it a struggle for students from middle-class families to afford their education.

1. Engineering Aspirations

1/6 Many students today dream of becoming engineers, not just in India but also in Pakistan.

2. Tuition Fees Overview

2/6 In Pakistan, as per media reports students pay between 300,000 to 600,000 Pakistani rupees annually for a B.Tech course.

3. Public vs. Private Universities

3/6 The fee varies depending on whether the university is public or private; public universities generally charge less.

4. Cost Comparison

4/6 Students at public institutions typically pay around 100,000 to 150,000 rupees per year, while private universities can charge between 700,000 to 900,000 rupees.

5. Hidden Costs

5/6 Additional costs, like hostel fees, books, lab charges, and exam fees, can increase the total expenses for engineering students.

6. Financial Challenge