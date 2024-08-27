Search icon
What does India buy from Pakistan?

India sources several products from Pakistan, including essential materials and specialty goods, despite the economic turmoil facing Pakistan.

  Pravrajya Suruchi
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Aug 27, 2024, 06:10 PM IST

Pakistan is facing a severe economic crisis, marked by dwindling foreign exchange reserves and rising debt. Amid this challenging situation, India continues to import various goods from Pakistan. Here’s a look at what India buys from its neighboring country.

 

1. Binani cement

Binani cement
1/6

Binani cement sold in India comes from Pakistan.

 

2. Different goods

Different goods
2/6

Goods coming from Pakistan also include fresh fruits and leather goods.

3. Multani Mitti

Multani Mitti
3/6

Multani Mitti which is used for skincare is also sourced from Pakistan.

4. Optics for glasses

Optics for glasses
4/6

Optics for glasses are imported from Pakistan.

 

5. Other items

Other items
5/6

Other items include dry fruits, rock salt, lime, cotton, and steel.

 

6. Organic chemicals and metal compounds

Organic chemicals and metal compounds
6/6

Organic chemicals and metal compounds are also purchased from Pakistan.

