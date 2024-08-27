What does India buy from Pakistan?

India sources several products from Pakistan, including essential materials and specialty goods, despite the economic turmoil facing Pakistan.
Pakistan is facing a severe economic crisis, marked by dwindling foreign exchange reserves and rising debt. Amid this challenging situation, India continues to import various goods from Pakistan. Here’s a look at what India buys from its neighboring country.
1. Binani cement
Binani cement sold in India comes from Pakistan.
2. Different goods
Goods coming from Pakistan also include fresh fruits and leather goods.
3. Multani Mitti
Multani Mitti which is used for skincare is also sourced from Pakistan.
4. Optics for glasses
Optics for glasses are imported from Pakistan.
5. Other items
Other items include dry fruits, rock salt, lime, cotton, and steel.
6. Organic chemicals and metal compounds
Organic chemicals and metal compounds are also purchased from Pakistan.