Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Below is a list of 7 famous personalities who visited the renowned Neem Karoli Baba Ashram and were inspired by the revered saint's teachings.

Shweta Singh | Oct 03, 2025, 10:44 PM IST

1.Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs
1

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs visited Neem Karoli Baba's ashram in 1974. Inspired by the saint's teachings on intuition and innovation, Jobs incorporated these principles into Apple's design philosophy. His encounter with Neem Karoli Baba had a profound impact on his life and work, shaping his approach to business and technology.

 

2.Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg
2

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited Neem Karoli Baba's ashram in 2015. Influenced by the saint's teachings of compassion and kindness, Zuckerberg reconsidered his approach to business and philanthropy. Inspired by Neem Karoli Baba's legacy, Zuckerberg prioritized giving back to society and donated billions of dollars to charitable causes.

 

3.Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts
3

Hollywood actress Julia Roberts visited Neem Karoli Baba's ashram in the 1990s. Deeply influenced by the saint's teachings on love and self-acceptance, Roberts converted to Hinduism and incorporated its principles into her daily life. She considers Neem Karoli Baba's teachings helpful in finding inner peace and balance.

 

4.Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli
4

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli visited Neem Karoli Baba's ashram in 2018. Inspired by the saint's teachings on meditation and determination, Kohli found renewed inspiration to improve his game. He credits Neem Karoli Baba's teachings with helping him develop a stronger mindset and achieve greater success in his cricket career.

 

5.Ram Dass

Ram Dass
5

American spiritual guru Ram Dass visited Neem Karoli Baba's ashram in the 1960s. Deeply influenced by the saint's teachings on love and compassion, Ramdas transformed his life and became a spiritual guru. He wrote extensively about Neem Karoli Baba's teachings and their impact on his life.

 

6.Daniel Goleman

Daniel Goleman
6

American author and psychologist Daniel Goleman visited Neem Karoli Baba's ashram in the 1970s. Inspired by the saint's teachings on emotional intelligence and compassion, Goleman's work was influenced by Neem Karoli Baba's legacy. His books on emotional intelligence have had a profound influence on modern psychology.

 

7.Jai Uttal

Jai Uttal
7

American musician and spiritual guru Jai Uttal visited Neem Karoli Baba's ashram in the 1970s. Deeply influenced by the saint's teachings of love and devotion, Uttal's music reflects Neem Karoli Baba's teachings. He has become a renowned musician and spiritual guru, spreading Neem Karoli Baba's message of love and devotion.

