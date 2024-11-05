1 . Virat Kohli turns 36

Virat Kohli, popularly known as 'King Kohli,' is celebrating his 36th birthday today, November 5, 2024, and the cricketing world is showering him with an outpouring of love and appreciation. From his former teammates to IPL franchises, the heartwarming birthday wishes are flooding in on his special day. Kohli’s journey, marked by countless records and breathtaking performances, has inspired millions of fans worldwide, and today, as he celebrates another milestone, his impact continues to resonate across the cricketing community.