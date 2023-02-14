Search icon
Mehreen Qazi wishes husband IAS Athar Aamir Khan on Valentine's Day, see lovely pics of couple here

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, wife of IAS officer Khan Mehreen has posted adorable photos of the couple together on her Instagram.

  DNA Web Team
  Feb 14, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan and his wife Dr. Mehreen Qazi often share lovely photos of each other on their social media. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, wife of IAS officer Khan Mehreen has posted adorable photos of the couple together on her Instagram. 

Mehreen Qazi's special post on Valentine's Day

Mehreen Qazi's special post on Valentine's Day
Taking Instagram, Mehreen shared photos of her and IAS Athar Aamir Khan. In her viral post, she wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day to the most special person in my life. It's just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. I never knew what love was until i met you.I love you more than you'll ever know. Thank you for being there for us I love you,and I love us."

IAS Athar Khan with wife

IAS Athar Khan with wife
By profession, Mehreen Qazi is an Indian physician and she got married IAS officer Athar Amir Khan last year. At the moment, IAS Athar is Srinagar's municipal commissioner. The couple frequently posts glimpses into their lives on social media.

Mehreen Qazi

Mehreen Qazi
On July 2, 2022, IAS Athar Aamir and Dr. Mehreen Qazi announced their engagement. They later got married in October. 

IAS Athar Khan's first wife

IAS Athar Khan's first wife
Qazi is Athar's second wife. IAS officer Tina Dabi was his first wife, but the two got divorced by mutual agreement.

(Pictures credit: Instagram/dr_mehreen)

