VIRAL

Vijay Mallya 70th pre-birthday bash: Lalit Modi hosts lavish party for fugitive businessman in London

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi hosted a lavish pre-birthday party in London for Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya.

Shweta Singh | Dec 18, 2025, 05:09 PM IST

1.Lalit Modi hosted a pre-birthday Vijay Mallya

Lalit Modi hosted a pre-birthday Vijay Mallya
1

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi hosted a lavish pre-birthday party in London for Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya. 

 

2.Part organised at Modi's residence

Part organised at Modi's residence
2

The event, held at Modi's residence at Belgrave Square, had Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw in attendance. 

 

3.Lalit Modi response

Lalit Modi response
3

Among the attendees was photographer Jim Rydell, who shared a photo of Modi and Mallya on X. He wrote, “Thank you to Lalit K Modi for hosting a fabulous pre-70th birthday party in honour of Vijay Mallya last night at his beautiful London home."

Lalit Modi responded, “Thank you all for coming and celebrating my friend Vijay Mallya’s pre-birthday bash at my house."

4.Invitation card

Invitation card
4

Sharing the invitation card for the event, Rydell also offered a glimpse into the celebration on Instagram. The invite read, “Rima (Bouri) and Lalit invite you to a glamorous evening in honour of their dear friend Vijay Mallya, celebrating the king of good times." The card featured a cartoon-style image of the former airline tycoon.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.About Modi and Mallya

About Modi and Mallya
5

Both Modi and Mallya continue to reside in the United Kingdom, where they face multiple legal cases in India concerning financial and regulatory issues, allegations they have consistently denied.

 

