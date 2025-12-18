Vijay Mallya 70th pre-birthday bash: Lalit Modi hosts lavish party for fugitive businessman in London

Watch: Lionel Messi dons Indian cricket jersey gifted by Jay Shah; interacts with Kuldeep Yadav, Renuka Singh and other athletes
Ananya Panday dazzles in Rs 35000 Masaba saree, perfectly blending traditional elegance with modern glamour, SEE pics
Why are Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure rising despite sector weakness?
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to feature in overseas T20 leagues? IPL chairman Arun Dhumal breaks silence
Anti-India protest in Bangladesh: Scuffles break out between Pro-Yunus groups and authorities, India shuts down....
Harnaaz Sandhu breaks silence after almost slipping at Miss Cosmo International 2025: 'It's not about the fall but...' | Viral video
Who is Parv Singh? Payal Gaming's rumoured boyfriend BREAKS his silence on YouTuber's viral video controversy
Who was Mario Pineida? Barcelona Sporting Club defender shot dead in Guayaquil violence
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale beats Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa to take top spot in TRP charts with ratings of...
NZ vs WI: Devon Conway, Tom Latham create history; become first pair to achieve massive WTC milestone
VIRAL
Shweta Singh | Dec 18, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
1.Lalit Modi hosted a pre-birthday Vijay Mallya
Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi hosted a lavish pre-birthday party in London for Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya.
2.Part organised at Modi's residence
The event, held at Modi's residence at Belgrave Square, had Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw in attendance.
3.Lalit Modi response
Among the attendees was photographer Jim Rydell, who shared a photo of Modi and Mallya on X. He wrote, “Thank you to Lalit K Modi for hosting a fabulous pre-70th birthday party in honour of Vijay Mallya last night at his beautiful London home."
Lalit Modi responded, “Thank you all for coming and celebrating my friend Vijay Mallya’s pre-birthday bash at my house."
4.Invitation card
Sharing the invitation card for the event, Rydell also offered a glimpse into the celebration on Instagram. The invite read, “Rima (Bouri) and Lalit invite you to a glamorous evening in honour of their dear friend Vijay Mallya, celebrating the king of good times." The card featured a cartoon-style image of the former airline tycoon.
5.About Modi and Mallya
Both Modi and Mallya continue to reside in the United Kingdom, where they face multiple legal cases in India concerning financial and regulatory issues, allegations they have consistently denied.