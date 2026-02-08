FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

VIRAL

Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here

Propose Day, celebrated on February 8 during Valentine Week, is when people express their love and officially propose to their partners. The day encourages commitment, courage and romance, marking the beginning of a week-long celebration of love leading up to Valentine’s Day.

Monica Singh | Feb 08, 2026, 11:53 AM IST

1.Introduction to Valentine Week

1

Valentine Week, celebrated from February 7 to 14, is a week dedicated to expressing love and affection. Each day has a special theme, from Rose Day to Valentine’s Day.

2.What is Propose Day?

2

Propose Day, celebrated on February 8, is when individuals express their feelings and officially propose to their loved ones, often with words, gifts, or creative gestures.

3.Significance of Propose Day

3

The day highlights the courage to express love openly. Proposals symbolise commitment, hope and the start of a romantic journey, making it a key day in Valentine Week.

4.Why During Valentine Week?

4

Propose Day is celebrated early in Valentine Week to encourage couples to start their week with love and commitment, leading up to Valentine’s Day when love is celebrated fully.

5.How People Celebrate

5

People celebrate by proposing with flowers, gifts, personalised notes or social media gestures. Creative proposals, surprise moments and heartfelt confessions make the day memorable.

