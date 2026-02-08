Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here

Bharat’s Digital Shield: The High-Tech "Eyes" Guarding Our Toughest Frontiers
Monica Singh | Feb 08, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
1.Introduction to Valentine Week
Valentine Week, celebrated from February 7 to 14, is a week dedicated to expressing love and affection. Each day has a special theme, from Rose Day to Valentine’s Day.
2.What is Propose Day?
Propose Day, celebrated on February 8, is when individuals express their feelings and officially propose to their loved ones, often with words, gifts, or creative gestures.
3.Significance of Propose Day
The day highlights the courage to express love openly. Proposals symbolise commitment, hope and the start of a romantic journey, making it a key day in Valentine Week.
4.Why During Valentine Week?
Propose Day is celebrated early in Valentine Week to encourage couples to start their week with love and commitment, leading up to Valentine’s Day when love is celebrated fully.
5.How People Celebrate
People celebrate by proposing with flowers, gifts, personalised notes or social media gestures. Creative proposals, surprise moments and heartfelt confessions make the day memorable.