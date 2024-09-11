US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

Here are 7 lesser known facts about the US 9/11 terror attack
The September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, commonly known as 9/11, were a series of coordinated suicide attacks carried out by the extremist group al-Qaeda against the United States. On that fateful day, 19 terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes. Two planes were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, causing both towers to collapse. Today marks the 23rd anniversary of 9/11 attacks. Let's dive into the history to shed light on various aspects of the September 11 terror attacks.
1. Multiple failed attempts
The 9/11 attacks were not the first attempted attacks by the terrorists. They had previously tried to bomb the World Trade Center in 1993 and failed. The aftermath of 9/11 led to significant changes in global security policies, including the initiation of the War on Terror, the establishment of the Department of Homeland Security, and increased airport security measures such as the creation of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
2. Passengers fought back against the hijackers
The terrorists managed to pass through airport security with box cutters, which were not prohibited items at the time. However, the passengers on United Flight 93 fought back against the hijackers, leading to the plane crashing in a Pennsylvania field instead of its intended target, likely saving many lives.
3. How terrorists entered USA?
The 9/11 hijackers entered the United States legally, using tourist, business, or student visas. The attacks were meticulously planned over several years, involving extensive research and reconnaissance by the terrorists. Some hijackers trained at flight schools in Florida. The suspects were identified within 72 hours, as few attempted to conceal their identities in flight and credit card records.
4. Collapse sequence
The Twin Towers collapsed within a few hours of being hit, with the South Tower falling first, followed by the North Tower, due to the structural damage from the impacts and ensuing fires.
5. International response
The attacks led to the passing of the USA PATRIOT Act, which expanded the government's surveillance powers in the name of national security. The global community condemned the attacks, leading to increased cooperation in counterterrorism efforts and military actions in Afghanistan to dismantle terrorist networks.
6. Building evacuation
Despite the chaos and confusion, thousands of people were successfully evacuated from the Twin Towers before they collapsed, thanks to the efforts of first responders and civilians. However, heartbreaking emergency calls from people trapped in the towers and on the hijacked planes were made to loved ones and emergency services.
7. Rebuilding ground zero
The reconstruction of the World Trade Center site involved designing a memorial, museum, transportation hub, and new skyscrapers, symbolizing resilience and renewal.