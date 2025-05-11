4 . Proud sisters

4

While Colonel Sofia Qureshi, an officer from the Indian Army's Corps of Signals, made headlines for being one of the two female officers who briefed the world about India's execution of Operation Sindoor, her sister Shyna Sunsara has earned several prestigious titles and awards, including "Ms India Earth 2017," "Ms. United Nations 2018," and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2018.