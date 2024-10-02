Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

Millionaires and billionaires are often associated with a lavish lifestyle including a grand mansion, collection of luxury cars and much more. They are often spotted in traveling around in their expensive cars, some of which are even rare in India.
In this article, we will talk about some unseen cars previously owned by Ratan Tata, JRD Tata and Dhirubhai Ambani. You will be amazed to know that some of these cars were rare in India and imported directly from abroad. Let's dive into the fascinating car collection of the billionaires.
1. Dhirubhai Ambani
Before we delve into the lavish car collection of millionaire Dhirubhai Ambani, let's get to know him a little. Born on December 28, 1932, Dhirubhai Ambani's life saw humble beginnings as he worked on a gas station as a petrol vendor, as claimed by media reports. He founded Reliance Industries in 1958.
2. Dhirubhai Ambani's BMW 750i XL L7 Limousine
BMW 750i XL L7 Limousine, manufactured by BMW, was one of the lavish cars owned by Dhirubhai Ambani. What makes the car special is the fact that merely 899 unites of it were produced worldwide and it was the only car in India.
3. Ratan Tata
Ratan Tata, known for his simplicity and benevolence, is the former chairman of Tata group. He currently heads its charitable trusts.
4. Ratan Tata's Buick Skylark
If we look at Ratan Tata's car collection, it is evident that the billionaire is a car enthusiast. One of the most special cars that adorns his garage is Buick Skylark, which is a 1978 model and was the first to be imported in India.
5. JRD Tata
Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, popularly known as JRD Tata, was an Indian industrialist, philanthropist and former chairman of Tata Group.
6. JRD Tata's Mercedes-Benz 190D
JRD Tata's Mercedes-Benz 190D is what we recognise today as the E-class model. He had got the car imported directly from Germany in 1961.