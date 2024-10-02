Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

Millionaires and billionaires are often associated with a lavish lifestyle including a grand mansion, collection of luxury cars and much more. They are often spotted in traveling around in their expensive cars, some of which are even rare in India.

In this article, we will talk about some unseen cars previously owned by Ratan Tata, JRD Tata and Dhirubhai Ambani. You will be amazed to know that some of these cars were rare in India and imported directly from abroad. Let's dive into the fascinating car collection of the billionaires.