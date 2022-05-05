Twitter Takeover: Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s top 5 most chaotic and controversial tweets

Elon Musk is known to have some very controversial and at times hilarious tweets, which have garnered thousands of likes and memes.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has taken over Twitter after making a massive bid of USD 44 billion to the company. Though he is soon to be the new owner of Twitter, Musk is known to make some controversial and chaotic remarks on the social networking site himself.
Elon Musk has sparked many controversies through his tweets on the microblogging site, but has also sparked a few laughs. He recently said that he has plans to purchase Coca Cola to “put the cocaine back in” and has also earlier claimed that he and Bill Gates “are lovers.”
Here is a look at some of the most controversial and chaotic tweets by the billionaire –
1. The ‘Coca-Cola’ tweet
Soon after he acquired Twitter, Elon Musk took to social media and wrote, “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in”. This tweet has nearly 5 million likes now and sparked a massive memefest on the social media platform.
2. The ‘Trudeau-Hitler’ tweet
Musk sparked a major controversy during the Canada trucker’s protest by making a comparison between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler. The tweet, which has since been deleted, had a photo of Hitler with the text, “Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget.”
3. ‘Bill Gates and I are lovers’
Elon Musk at times has some of the most random tweets, which prove to be hilarious to his 90 million Twitter followers. In July 2020, Musk hilariously tweeted, “The rumor that Bill Gates and I are lovers is completely true.”
4. Kanye West for President
Back in 2020, American musician Kanye West announced that he will be running for President, to which Elon Musk replied, “You have my full support”. Musk had to backtrack soon as West had “different opinions” on vaccination and abortion than him.
5. Musk ‘selling his house’
The year when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world was one of the most chaotic for Elon Musk on Twitter. In May 2020, Musk tweeted, “I am selling all physical possessions. Will own no house.” He then replied to this tweet by saying, “My gf Grimes is mad at me,” much to the confusion of netizens.