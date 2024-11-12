1 . Tulsi Vivah 2024: Bring Happiness and Prosperity with Beautiful Rangoli Designs

1

Tulsi Vivah holds special significance in Hinduism, as it is believed that performing this ceremony brings happiness and prosperity into one’s life and helps to resolve marital challenges. This year, the auspicious occasion falls on November 12. On this day, people often adorn their courtyards and the main entrance of their homes with beautiful rangoli designs to mark the celebration. For this special occasion, explore these lovely rangoli ideas to make your home look festive and welcoming.