Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani, the gorgeous and stylish wife of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, often remains in spotlight for her efforts towards social welfare and undying charm at the age of 60.

Reliance Chairperson and philanthropist Nita Ambani is celebrated for her surprising fitness and perfect fashion sense. She maintains a healthy lifestyle in order to stay fit and radiant. Let's unearth some of the diet and fitness secrets by her.

1. Don't skip breakfast

1/6 One of the most significant morning rituals followed by Nita Ambani is having a protein-packed breakfast, which keeps her stuffed for long hours. It also helps her avoid unhealthy cravings.

2. Yoga

2/6 The world has recognised the significance of Yoga. Nita Ambani doesn't skip her yoga sessions in the morning, which helps her stay fit and toned.

3. Stay hydrated

3/6 Staying hydrated throughout the day is very important as it helps our body flush out toxins and aids digestive health. Drinking 9-10 glasses of water per day also adds to the radiance on our skin.

4. Healthy snacking

4/6 Instead of sugary treats or processed foods, Nita chooses to have healthy snacks which are rich in vitamins and minerals and helps her avoid cravings.

5. Have a light dinner

5/6 Having late and heavy dinners not only adds to cholesterol levels, but also it affects one's digestive health. Nita Ambani relies on light and healthy dinner in order to stay fit and healthy.

6. Eat your veggies