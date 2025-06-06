3 . Ireland

Ireland is the third richest country in the world. Between 1995 and 2007, Ireland's economy grew so rapidly that it was dubbed the "Celtic Tiger", marking a dramatic shift from being one of Europe's poorest countries to one of the richest. This period saw an average annual GDP growth rate of 9.4% from 1995 to 2000.

The major factors that contributed to Ireland's success include low corporate taxes, foreign investment, US economic growth, EU membership and social partnerships.