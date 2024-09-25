Top 10 Indian supermodels

India boasts a vibrant fashion scene, and its supermodels have played a crucial role in shaping this dynamic industry. Among them are iconic figures like Madhu Sapre, Mehr Jessia, Ujjwala Raut, and Carol Gracius, who have not only made their mark on runways and in campaigns but have also inspired countless aspiring models. Their talent, versatility, and unique styles have helped elevate Indian fashion on both national and international stages, showcasing the beauty and diversity of the country.