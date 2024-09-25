Top 10 Indian supermodels

Top Indian supermodels have significantly shaped the fashion industry with their remarkable talent and diverse contributions.
India boasts a vibrant fashion scene, and its supermodels have played a crucial role in shaping this dynamic industry. Among them are iconic figures like Madhu Sapre, Mehr Jessia, Ujjwala Raut, and Carol Gracius, who have not only made their mark on runways and in campaigns but have also inspired countless aspiring models. Their talent, versatility, and unique styles have helped elevate Indian fashion on both national and international stages, showcasing the beauty and diversity of the country.
1. Madhu Sapre -
Renowned for her versatility and striking looks, she has graced numerous campaigns and runways.
2. Mehr Jessia -
A prominent figure in the fashion industry, she is known for her elegance and has worked with various top brands.
3. Ujjwala Raut -
One of the first Indian models to make a mark internationally, recognized for her work in fashion shows and campaigns.
4. Carol Gracius -
A celebrated model known for her stunning features and significant contributions to Indian fashion.
5. Lakshmi Menon -
An internationally recognized model, known for her unique look and work with high-profile designers.
6. Noyonita Lodh -
Gained fame after winning Miss India and has made her mark in modeling with a distinctive style.
7. Aditi Rao Hydari -
While also an actress, her modeling career has been notable, featuring in various fashion campaigns.
8. Sophie Choudry -
Known for her multifaceted talent, she has made a name in modeling, music, and acting.
9. Rhea Pillai -
A model and actress with a strong presence in both the fashion industry and media.
10. Katrina Kaif -
Although primarily known as an actress, she began her career as a model and remains a significant figure in Indian fashion.