Top 10 billionaires who surpass Mukesh Ambani on Forbes 2025 list; Number 1 spot is unexpected

1.Elon Musk
Topping the list is Elon Musk, with an enormous net worth of USD 342 billion. Musk leads companies such as Tesla, SpaceX, and the AI startup xAI.
2.Mark Zuckerberg
Following him is Mark Zuckerberg, with a net worth of USD 216 billion. Zuckerberg’s journey began in 2004, when he was just 19 and created Facebook as a campus networking tool.
3.eff Bezos
In third place is Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, with USD 215 billion. Bezos built Amazon from an online bookstore operating out of his Seattle garage into one of the world’s largest companies in e-commerce, logistics, and cloud computing.
4.Larry Ellison
The fourth richest person is Larry Ellison, valued at USD 192 billion. At 80 years old, Ellison continues to head Oracle as its chairman and chief technology officer.
5.Bernard Arnault
Fifth on the list is Bernard Arnault, with USD 178 billion. He oversees LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury conglomerate, which includes Louis Vuitton, Dior, Fendi, and Sephora.
6.Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett, known worldwide as the 'Oracle of Omaha,' ranks sixth with USD 154 billion.
7.Larry Page
A major jump in the ranking comes from Larry Page, who is now the seventh richest person with USD 144 billion. The explosive success of Google’s Gemini-3 AI has boosted his wealth significantly.
8.Sergey Brin
In eighth place is Sergey Brin, cofounder at Google, with USD 138 billion. Like Page, Brin stepped down from executive responsibilities but continues to hold major ownership.
9.Amancio Ortega
The ninth position belongs to Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of Zara. With a net worth of USD 124 billion, Ortega remains one of the richest figures in retail and fast fashion.
10.Steve Ballmer
The top 10 is Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft, valued at USD 118 billion.