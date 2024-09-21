Search icon
Tirupati Laddoo Row: Here's how you can check purity of ghee at home by these SIMPLE ways

After the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in Andhra Pradesh sparked a massive controversy by alleging that the 'ghee used in making Tirupati Laddoos contained animal fat', the significance of ghee in religious and cultural contexts has come to light.

  Sep 21, 2024

With the recent concerns about the quality or purity of ghee, it is extremely essential to identify the purity of ghee. Here's five simple ways in which you can check the purity of ghee at home Let's take a glance. 

1. The controversy around Tirupati Laddoo

The testings of NDDB CALF, a private laboratory, found that the ghee used in making Tirupati Laddoo Prasadam contained animal fat during the previous YSRCP regime. A copy of the report was shared by a TDP spokesperson, leading to a colossal row in the country. However, the opposition YSRCP has denied the allegations. 

2. Identifying purity of ghee: Aroma test

Pure ghee contains a distinct aroma which further intensifies when heated. However, lack of this fragrance may indicate the presence of possible impurities in ghee. 

3. Colour test

Pure ghee is light golden in colour. If you ghee appears unusually bright, it hints at the possibility of the presence of impure substances in it. 

4. Identifying texture

Pure ghee has often a smooth and creamy texture. It melts easily when heated and solidifies when refrigerated. A sticky texture of ghee suggests adulteration. 

5. Clarity assessment

Pour a small amount of ghee into a pan for heating. If the ghee remains clear and free from sediment, it is pure. On the other hand, the impurities will settle at the bottom when it is adulterated. 

6. Refrigeration test

Pure ghee melts easily when kept at room temperature and solidifies when refrigerated. When your ghee remains liquid in refrigerator, it might suggest presence of oil or fats in it. 

