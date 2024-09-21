trendingPhotosDetail

Tirupati Laddoo Row: Here's how you can check purity of ghee at home by these SIMPLE ways

After the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in Andhra Pradesh sparked a massive controversy by alleging that the 'ghee used in making Tirupati Laddoos contained animal fat', the significance of ghee in religious and cultural contexts has come to light.

With the recent concerns about the quality or purity of ghee, it is extremely essential to identify the purity of ghee. Here's five simple ways in which you can check the purity of ghee at home Let's take a glance.

1. The controversy around Tirupati Laddoo

1/6 The testings of NDDB CALF, a private laboratory, found that the ghee used in making Tirupati Laddoo Prasadam contained animal fat during the previous YSRCP regime. A copy of the report was shared by a TDP spokesperson, leading to a colossal row in the country. However, the opposition YSRCP has denied the allegations.

2. Identifying purity of ghee: Aroma test

2/6 Pure ghee contains a distinct aroma which further intensifies when heated. However, lack of this fragrance may indicate the presence of possible impurities in ghee.

3. Colour test

3/6 Pure ghee is light golden in colour. If you ghee appears unusually bright, it hints at the possibility of the presence of impure substances in it.

4. Identifying texture

4/6 Pure ghee has often a smooth and creamy texture. It melts easily when heated and solidifies when refrigerated. A sticky texture of ghee suggests adulteration.

5. Clarity assessment

5/6 Pour a small amount of ghee into a pan for heating. If the ghee remains clear and free from sediment, it is pure. On the other hand, the impurities will settle at the bottom when it is adulterated.

6. Refrigeration test