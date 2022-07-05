Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony

Athar Amir Khan and Mehreen Qazi gets engagement in a dreamy ceremony.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 05, 2022, 11:02 PM IST

IAS Athar Amir Khan presently posted in Srinagar as the municipal commissioner, took to social media to declare engagement with Dr Mehreen Qazi. 

 

1. Photo: Instagram snapshot (Athar Amir Khan)

Photo: Instagram snapshot (Athar Amir Khan)
1/6

On June 3, 2022, Athar Amir Khan posted a picture with his fiancé on his Instagram account with the caption -- #engaged. 

2. Photo: Instagram Screen grab (Dr Mehreen Qazi)

Photo: Instagram Screen grab (Dr Mehreen Qazi)
2/6

The pictures of IAS and Doctor started floating all over social media. Both Athar and Mehreen posted lovely pictures from their engagement ceremony. 

 

 

3. Photo: Instagram screen grab (kkstudioz)

Photo: Instagram screen grab (kkstudioz)
3/6

Athar Amir Khan was the second rank holder in the UPSC batch 2015.  

 

4. Photo: : Instagram screen grab (kkstudioz)

Photo: : Instagram screen grab (kkstudioz)
4/6

Athar's ex-wife IAS Tina Dabi also got hitched to IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande in April. 

 

5. Photo: Instagram screengrab (kkstudioz)

Photo: Instagram screengrab (kkstudioz)
5/6

Pictures of the IAS's wedding celebration is taking rounds on the internet.

 

6. Photo: Instagram screengrab (kkstudioz)

Photo: Instagram screengrab (kkstudioz)
6/6

Athar Amir Khan is currently serving as the Municipal Commissioner of Srinagar. 

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.