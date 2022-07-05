IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony

Athar Amir Khan and Mehreen Qazi gets engagement in a dreamy ceremony.
IAS Athar Amir Khan presently posted in Srinagar as the municipal commissioner, took to social media to declare engagement with Dr Mehreen Qazi.
1. Photo: Instagram snapshot (Athar Amir Khan)
On June 3, 2022, Athar Amir Khan posted a picture with his fiancé on his Instagram account with the caption -- #engaged.
2. Photo: Instagram Screen grab (Dr Mehreen Qazi)
The pictures of IAS and Doctor started floating all over social media. Both Athar and Mehreen posted lovely pictures from their engagement ceremony.
3. Photo: Instagram screen grab (kkstudioz)
Athar Amir Khan was the second rank holder in the UPSC batch 2015.
4. Photo: : Instagram screen grab (kkstudioz)
Athar's ex-wife IAS Tina Dabi also got hitched to IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande in April.
5. Photo: Instagram screengrab (kkstudioz)
Pictures of the IAS's wedding celebration is taking rounds on the internet.
6. Photo: Instagram screengrab (kkstudioz)
Athar Amir Khan is currently serving as the Municipal Commissioner of Srinagar.