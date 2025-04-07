2 . Total value

With a total sales value of Rs 245 crore ($29 million), the two-day auction also set a world record for the biggest value sale of South Asian art at an auction, according to an auction house spokesperson. The Christie's South Asian Modern and Contemporary Art sale last month, where a painting by MF Husain brought a record Rs 118 crore, the highest price ever paid for any piece of Modern Indian art at a public auction, was surpassed by the sale on day one alone. On March 19, an auction was held in New York, with a total sale value of $24,864,316, or Rs 212.10 crore.