This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...

4 . Residents call 'frozen valley'

Dras is a home to approximately 22,000 residents, most of whom belong to the Shina-speaking Dardic community, who call this frozen valley home.

Houses are built with thick stone walls and wood-burning stoves. Traditional clothing features layers of wool and fur. Daily life revolves around livestock, agriculture, and tourism, with winters dedicated to survival and summers dedicated to growing barley, potatoes, and peas.