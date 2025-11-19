FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...

India hides a snowy wonder that few dare to explore. Nestled in the heart of Ladakh, Dras is the second-coldest inhabited place on Earth. Winter temperatures drop below -25°C, strong winds blow, and the valley remains blanketed in snow for months. Yet, life thrives here. From the vibrant locals to t

Shweta Singh | Nov 19, 2025, 11:30 PM IST

1.Gateway to Ladakh

Gateway to Ladakh
1

Often called the "Gateway to Ladakh," Dras is more than just a snowy town. It is a testament to human resilience. Its residents adapt to life even in bone-chilling conditions, while visitors gain a glimpse into the unparalleled beauty of the Himalayas, adventure, and a world where survival is a daily triumph.

 

2.High Altitude

High Altitude
2

Located at an altitude of 3,300 meters (10,800 feet) above sea level, Dras is located in the Kargil district of Ladakh. The town lies on National Highway 1, between the Zoji La Pass and the city of Kargil, offering both strategic importance and breathtaking natural scenery for travelers traveling to Leh.

 

3.Extreme Temperatures

Extreme Temperatures
3

After Oymyakon in Siberia, Dras is the second-coldest inhabited place on Earth. Average winter temperatures range between -20°C and -25°C, and in January 1995, temperatures dropped to -60°C.

 

4.Residents call 'frozen valley'

Residents call 'frozen valley'
4

Dras is a home to approximately 22,000 residents, most of whom belong to the Shina-speaking Dardic community, who call this frozen valley home.

Houses are built with thick stone walls and wood-burning stoves. Traditional clothing features layers of wool and fur. Daily life revolves around livestock, agriculture, and tourism, with winters dedicated to survival and summers dedicated to growing barley, potatoes, and peas.

 

 

    5.A City of History

    A City of History
    5

    Dras holds historical significance. Its proximity to the Kargil War zone makes it much more than a cold desert. The Kargil War Memorial in nearby Tololing pays tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the 1999 war, adding a layer of glory to this icy landscape.

     

