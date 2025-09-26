This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump is unlikely to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025
Shweta Singh | Sep 26, 2025, 11:44 PM IST
1.Introduction
Indian Railways, known as the lifeline of India, has steadily expanded its network over the past few years. With over 7,000 railway stations and over 13,000 passenger trains, it serves millions of people daily. But did you know that the world's longest railway platform is located right here in India? Let's take a look at this remarkable achievement.
2.Location
The record belongs to Karnataka, where a railway station in the western part of the state holds the title of the world’s longest railway platform.
3.Record Holder
Yes, the Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubli Junction (SSS Hubli Junction) in Karnataka officially holds this Guinness World Record.
4.Platform Length
The Hubli platform measures 1,507 metres, nearly one and a half kilometres, long enough to accommodate an entire train at once.
5.Recognition
This achievement earned Hubli Railway Station a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.
6.Previous Record
Hubli surpassed Gorakhpur Junction in Uttar Pradesh, which earlier held the record with a 1,366-metre-long platform.
7.Importance
Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubli Junction is a key railway hub, linking Bengaluru, Hosapete, Vasco-da-Gama, and Belagavi, and supporting Karnataka’s trade and commerce.