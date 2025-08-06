Twitter
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...

All you need to know about the Indian palace with gold walls worth Rs 25,000 crore.

Shweta Singh | Aug 06, 2025, 09:58 PM IST

1.The Maharani of Baroda lives in the Laxmi Vilas Palace

The Maharani of Baroda lives in the Laxmi Vilas Palace
1

The Maharani of Baroda, Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad, is known for her lavish lifestyle and style sense. Her philanthropy, love of art and charitable works have earned her wide acclaim. She lives in the Laxmi Vilas Palace in Gujarat, which is larger than Buckingham Palace in the UK and reportedly bigger than Mukesh Ambani's Antilia. Here are the main features of this palace with gold walls worth Rs 25,000 crore.

 

2.History

History
2

The Laxmi Vilas Palace, located in Vadodara, is the largest private home in India. The Gaekwads were a Hindu Maratha royal family that ruled the Maratha Empire and later the princely state of Baroda in western India. From the early 1700s to 1947, they ruled as the Maharajas of Baroda. Their princely states were among the largest and wealthiest princely states during British rule. 

 

3.Amenities

Amenities
3

The four-storey Laxmi Vilas Palace is spread across 700 acres and has 170 rooms, which were originally built for the use of the Maharaja and Maharani. Renowned botanist Sir William Goldring conceived and laid out the beautiful and intricately designed gardens that surround the palace. The property also includes a large stable, a swimming pool, and a private golf course. British engineer Major Charles Mant, who is considered the chief architect, designed this massive palace.

 

 

4.How big is the Laxmi Vilas Palace?

How big is the Laxmi Vilas Palace?
4

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, which is one of the most luxurious homes in Asia, pales in comparison to the grandeur of the Laxmi Vilas Palace. The palace is said to be much bigger than Buckingham Palace in London, reportedly four times bigger. While the magnificent Buckingham Palace is spread over about 19 acres, the Laxmi Vilas Palace is spread over 700 acres.

 

5.You can also visit the palace

You can also visit the palace
5

The palace has a section open for tourists, the entry fee for which is Rs 150. For those who want to visit the museum located inside, there is an additional charge of Rs 60. Interestingly, whenever the Maharaja is present in the palace, a red light is switched on to indicate his presence.

