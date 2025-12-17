THIS Indian city is among 10 most polluted cities in the world, 2 Indian cities feature in top 5; Delhi is ranked at…

'Passengers need to pay': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on extra luggage on trains
VIRAL
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 17, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
1.Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina – Rank 1
Sarajevo recorded a hazardous AQI of 302, placing it at the top of the global pollution ranking. Such levels are considered extremely dangerous and pose serious health risks to everyone.
2.Delhi, India – Rank 2
Delhi followed closely with an AQI of 290. Seasonal factors, traffic emissions and weather conditions often push pollution levels in the national capital to alarming highs.
3.Lahore, Pakistan – Rank 3
Lahore reported an AQI of 275, making it the third most polluted major city. Industrial emissions and vehicle exhaust remain key contributors.
4.Kolkata, India – Rank 4
Kolkata secured the fourth position with an AQI of 204. The presence of Kolkata alongside Delhi means two Indian cities feature within the top five most polluted cities globally.
5.Hanoi, Vietnam – Rank 5
Hanoi recorded an AQI of 195. The pollution levels are high enough to cause discomfort and health issues.
6.Karachi, Pakistan – Rank 6
Karachi reported an AQI of 181. Dense population, traffic congestion and industrial activity continue to affect air quality in Pakistan’s largest city.
7.Kuwait City, Kuwait – Rank 7
Kuwait City registered an AQI of 180. Environmental factors such as dust storms often contribute to poor air conditions in the region.
8.Dhaka, Bangladesh – Rank 8
Dhaka, one of the world’s most densely populated cities, recorded an AQI of 180.
9.Chengdu, China – Rank 9
Chengdu posted an AQI of 177. Despite air quality control measures, industrial output and urban growth continue to impact pollution levels.
10.Mumbai, India – Rank 10
Mumbai is in the top 10 with an AQI of 173.