FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Passengers need to pay': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on extra luggage on trains

Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna REVEALS his simple fitness secrets:, says this about diet

Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film continues to break records; becomes first Hindi movie to earn Rs...

Dhurander fame Ayesha Khan opens up on skincare struggles, reveals why she doesn’t approve of skincare remedies

After bagging whopping Rs 25.20 cr IPL deal, Cameron Green falls for two-ball duck in Ashes

Why Are Spider Plants the Perfect Beginner-Friendly Indoor Plant?

Integration of CRM with ERP and Marketing Tools on the Rise

BIG relief for govt employees, four pre-retirement withdrawals allowed, here’s how it affects your savings, check details

Meet Indian who refused blank cheque from one of the world's richest universities for his treasure, donated it instead for free to...

Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming BREAKS silence on 19-minute viral clip: 'It has no connection to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Passengers need to pay': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on extra luggage on trains

'Passengers need to pay': Railway Minister on extra luggage on trains

Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna REVEALS his simple fitness secrets:, says this about diet

Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna REVEALS his simple fitness secrets

Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film continues to break records; becomes first Hindi movie to earn Rs...

Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh film becomes first Hindi movie to earn Rs...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini to Prabhas' The Raja Saab: 5 most-awaited horror comedies releasing in 2026

From Bhooth Bangla to The Raja Saab: 5 most-awaited horror comedies in 2026

THIS Indian city is among 10 most polluted cities in the world, 2 Indian cities feature in top 5; Delhi is ranked at…

THIS Indian city is among 10 most polluted cities in the world, 2 Indian cities

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani gifts Rs 10.9 crore watch to Lionel Messi: From Rolex GMT-Master II to 'Barbie' Rolex Daytona, here's a look at football legend's elite timepiece collection

Look at Lionel Messi's elite timepiece collection

HomePhotos

VIRAL

THIS Indian city is among 10 most polluted cities in the world, 2 Indian cities feature in top 5; Delhi is ranked at…

Sarajevo tops the list of most polluted cities in the world, as Delhi, Kolkata feature in the top 5; see the top 10 most polluted major cities today.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 17, 2025, 03:45 PM IST

1.Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina – Rank 1

Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina – Rank 1
1

Sarajevo recorded a hazardous AQI of 302, placing it at the top of the global pollution ranking. Such levels are considered extremely dangerous and pose serious health risks to everyone.

Advertisement

2.Delhi, India – Rank 2

Delhi, India – Rank 2
2

Delhi followed closely with an AQI of 290. Seasonal factors, traffic emissions and weather conditions often push pollution levels in the national capital to alarming highs.

3.Lahore, Pakistan – Rank 3

Lahore, Pakistan – Rank 3
3

Lahore reported an AQI of 275, making it the third most polluted major city. Industrial emissions and vehicle exhaust remain key contributors.

4.Kolkata, India – Rank 4

Kolkata, India – Rank 4
4

Kolkata secured the fourth position with an AQI of 204. The presence of Kolkata alongside Delhi means two Indian cities feature within the top five most polluted cities globally.

TRENDING NOW

5.Hanoi, Vietnam – Rank 5

Hanoi, Vietnam – Rank 5
5

Hanoi recorded an AQI of 195. The pollution levels are high enough to cause discomfort and health issues.

6.Karachi, Pakistan – Rank 6

Karachi, Pakistan – Rank 6
6

Karachi reported an AQI of 181. Dense population, traffic congestion and industrial activity continue to affect air quality in Pakistan’s largest city.

7.Kuwait City, Kuwait – Rank 7

Kuwait City, Kuwait – Rank 7
7

Kuwait City registered an AQI of 180. Environmental factors such as dust storms often contribute to poor air conditions in the region.

8.Dhaka, Bangladesh – Rank 8

Dhaka, Bangladesh – Rank 8
8

Dhaka, one of the world’s most densely populated cities, recorded an AQI of 180.

9.Chengdu, China – Rank 9

Chengdu, China – Rank 9
9

Chengdu posted an AQI of 177. Despite air quality control measures, industrial output and urban growth continue to impact pollution levels.

10.Mumbai, India – Rank 10

Mumbai, India – Rank 10
10

Mumbai is in the top 10 with an AQI of 173.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Passengers need to pay': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on extra luggage on trains
'Passengers need to pay': Railway Minister on extra luggage on trains
Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna REVEALS his simple fitness secrets:, says this about diet
Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna REVEALS his simple fitness secrets
Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film continues to break records; becomes first Hindi movie to earn Rs...
Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh film becomes first Hindi movie to earn Rs...
Dhurander fame Ayesha Khan opens up on skincare struggles, reveals why she doesn’t approve of skincare remedies
Dhurander fame Ayesha Khan opens up on skincare struggles, reveals why
After bagging whopping Rs 25.20 cr IPL deal, Cameron Green falls for two-ball duck in Ashes
After bagging Rs 25.20 cr IPL deal, Cameron Green falls for two-ball duck
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini to Prabhas' The Raja Saab: 5 most-awaited horror comedies releasing in 2026
From Bhooth Bangla to The Raja Saab: 5 most-awaited horror comedies in 2026
THIS Indian city is among 10 most polluted cities in the world, 2 Indian cities feature in top 5; Delhi is ranked at…
THIS Indian city is among 10 most polluted cities in the world, 2 Indian cities
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani gifts Rs 10.9 crore watch to Lionel Messi: From Rolex GMT-Master II to 'Barbie' Rolex Daytona, here's a look at football legend's elite timepiece collection
Look at Lionel Messi's elite timepiece collection
Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, poses with lion; SEE PICS
Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhi
From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul: Celebrities who embraced parenthood in 2025
From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Celebrities
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement