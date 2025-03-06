4 . Sivasri Skandaprasad- a multi-talented artist

4

Skandaprasad is widely known for her singing in Mani Ratnam’s film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. Sivasri Skandaprasad is multi-talented and is a brilliant artist. Apart from being a Carnatic singer, she is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, and due to education in these fields, well-versed in Sanskrit and visual arts. Guru AS Murali trained her in Carnatic music. Sivasri Skandaprasad’s interests also lie in recitation, painting and modelling.