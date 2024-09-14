Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

1/5

Born on September 14, 1990, Surya Kumar Yadav has turned 34 today. He is a native of Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. It is not hyperbolic to say that Yadav has taken the Indian cricket to a new height, since his debut in the team in 2021. During the ICC Men’s T20I this year, Yadav's breathtaking catch to dismiss David Miller in the decisive final over is something the country wasn't prepared for!