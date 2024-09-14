Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Surya Kumar Yadav, the backbone of the Indian cricket team, has come a long way in a short span of time. Popularly known as SKY, the right-handed batsman debuted in the Indian Cricket Team in a T20I match in 2021.
Born on September 14, 1990, Surya Kumar Yadav is celebrated for his stellar performance and role in shaping Indian cricket's success on a global level. SKY's performance on the field not only has cemented his place in the Indian cricket, but elevated his brand value off the field. In this article, we will explore the cricketer's lavish home in Mumbai.
1. SKY turns 34!
Born on September 14, 1990, Surya Kumar Yadav has turned 34 today. He is a native of Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. It is not hyperbolic to say that Yadav has taken the Indian cricket to a new height, since his debut in the team in 2021. During the ICC Men’s T20I this year, Yadav's breathtaking catch to dismiss David Miller in the decisive final over is something the country wasn't prepared for!
2. A glimpse of the cricketer's house
Surya Kumar Yadav stays with his wife Devisha Shetty and two furry companions, Pablo and Oreo in a lavish home in Mumbai. It primarily revolves around bold colours and elegant themes, reflecting his dynamic personality. Notably, Anil Motwani Associates designed the interiors of the cricketer's house in just 75 days.
3. His bedroom highlights minimalist yet bold designs
Like the rest of the house, Surya Kumar Yadav's bedroom highlights minimalist designs yet vibrant colours. A well-positioned lighting is also among the key features of the bedroom.
4. SKY's living room
Surya Kumar Yadav's well-arranged living room features complimentary colours and textures with a tint of deep blue, one of the favourite colours of the couple. The living room is also decorated with beautiful artwork on the walls.
5. Let's discover the balcony
While taking a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's beautiful home, one cannot turn blind eye to the lavish balcony with a stunning panoramic view of the bustling Mumbai skyline.