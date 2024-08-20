Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3103066
HomePhotos

Supermoon 2024: Photos of blue supermoon light up August sky around the world

Monday's supermoon is the first of four this year. During a supermoon, the full moon inches a little closer than usual to Earth.

  • Sonali Sharma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 20, 2024, 09:00 AM IST

Monday's supermoon is the first of four this year. During a supermoon, the full moon inches a little closer than usual to Earth.

1. Supermoon 2024

Supermoon 2024
1/4

A supermoon isn’t bigger, but it can appear that way in the night sky, although scientists say the difference can be barely perceptible.

2. September’s supermoon will coincide with...

September’s supermoon will coincide with...
2/4

September’s supermoon will coincide with a partial lunar eclipse. October’s will be the year’s closest approach, and November’s will round out the year.

3. Full lunar phase

Full lunar phase
3/4

More a popular term than a scientific one, a supermoon occurs when a full lunar phase syncs up with an especially close swing around Earth.

4. Blue supermoon

Blue supermoon
4/4

This usually happens only three or four times a year and consecutively, given the moon’s constantly shifting, oval-shaped orbit. ___The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from AP)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Most watched Indian film sold 25 crore tickets, bigger than Baahubali, Dangal, Kalki, KGF, Jawan, RRR; still called flop
Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 cr, bigger than Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy
Supermoon 2024: Photos of blue supermoon light up August sky around the world
This actress was cheated on by superstar, became unwed mother, saw poverty; later her daughter became top...
6 Indian foods that are banned abroad
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bharat Bandh: Who called nationwide protest on August 21? All you need to know about shutdown tomorrow
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews