This is the only Indian stay that made it to 'World's best 50 hotels' list, per night tarrif is Rs...

The travel and tourism sector in India is one of the fastest-growing economies, which has taken a giant leap in the past few years. Towards this direction, an Indian hotel has achieved a global recognition by making it to the 'World's best 50 hotels' list.

Based in Rajasthan's Pali, Sujan Jawai hotel has the honour of being the only Indian property to be included in the 'World's best 50 hotels' list. Set in a dramatic wilderness, the hotel offers an unforgettable experience with a charismatic view of the nature and wildlife. If you are planning on traveling to Rajasthan, Sujan Jawai is all ready to provide you with an adventurous and a thrilling experience.

1. About Sujan Jawai

1/5 Started in 2013, the hotel gets its name from the seasonal Jawai river which flows through the landscape of where it is located. The hotel offers luxurious stay in lavish tents to guests. Moreover, it offers an exploration of the rich wildlife culture, accompanied by skilled naturalists, field guides and trackers.

2. Prices

2/5 Those who are planning on staying in Sujan Jawai need to do an advance booking. The rate is on a per-tent and per-night basis, which ranges from Rs 68,000 to 3,05,000. Moreover, the rates are different during the festive seasons.

3. Luxury suites

3/5 The tented luxury suites have three categories including the rock, felidae and royal panthera suites, offering unbridled luxury, combined with a spectacular view of the wildlife.

4. Menu

4/5 The luxurious hotel offers a variety of food ranging from traditional Rajasthani meal to buffet style salads and fresh pasta or fish procured from local fishermen. Moreover, delicious dinners around the bonfire adds to a cherishable experience.

5. Leopard safari