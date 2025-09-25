FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

VIRAL

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious Amritsar mansion.

Shweta Singh | Sep 25, 2025, 09:31 PM IST

1.Abhishek Sharma’s Amritsar Home

Abhishek Sharma’s Amritsar Home
1

Located in a posh area of Amritsar, his bungalow is modern, spacious, and welcoming. The house is designed to give him comfort after long cricket tours, with family evenings and relaxation spaces. The estimated cost of the house is believed to be several crores, reflecting both style and luxury.

 

2.Grand Entrance

Grand Entrance
2

A sleek black sliding gate welcomes visitors. The front yard has green potted plants and a classic wooden-and-metal swing, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

 

3.Spiritual Corner

Spiritual Corner
3

The home includes a dedicated puja room with a white wooden mandir, carefully arranged idols, and pictures of deities. This reflects Abhishek’s spiritual side and respect for family traditions.

4.Interiors With Comfort

Interiors With Comfort
4

The interiors are painted in creams, soft browns, and pastel yellows for a calm, airy feel. Wooden doors and furniture add warmth, while the open layout connects the living room and kitchen, making the space look large and elegant. Gold-toned furnishings and light curtains balance comfort with a touch of luxury.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Cars, Watch, and Net Worth

Cars, Watch, and Net Worth
5

His garage has a mix of performance and practical cars, including Toyota Innova, BMW 320d, Fortuner, Mahindra Thar, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. He also wears a Rolex with a black-and-blue bezel worth around Rs 14 lakh. With IPL earnings and international cricket pay, his net worth is estimated between Rs 12–15 crore.

