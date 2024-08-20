States with most alcohol consumption by girls

Alcohol consumption among both men and women is higher in rural India, as per NFHS-5 2019-21 data.

Alcohol is often consumed during celebrations, parties and even on some festivals. In India, alcohol is more consumed by men than women. The National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) 2019-21 revealed the top states with the most alcohol consumption by girls. Check below: