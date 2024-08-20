Search icon
States with most alcohol consumption by girls

Alcohol consumption among both men and women is higher in rural India, as per NFHS-5 2019-21 data.

Alcohol is often consumed during celebrations, parties and even on some festivals. In India, alcohol is more consumed by men than women. The National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) 2019-21 revealed the top states with the most alcohol consumption by girls. Check below:

1. Chhattisgarh (4.9 %)

As per NFHS-5 data, 4.9 per cent of women in the state consume alcohol.

2. Andaman and Nicobar Islands (5%)

Andaman and Nicobar Island is not a dry area and liquor is permitted here. Around 5 per cent costume alcohol here.

3. Jharkhand: (6.1%)

Over 6 per cent of women in this state consume alcohol.

4. Telangana: (6.7%)

The state is on track to achieve a record revenue of Rs 40000 crore from liquor. Around 6.7 per cent of women in the state consume alcohol.

5. Assam: (7.3%)

The northeastern state has 7.3 per cent of women who consume alcohol, as per NFHS-5 data.

6. Sikkim (16.2%)

Sikkim has the second-highest of women who drink alcohol.

7. Arunachal Pradesh (24%)

Arunachal Pradesh has the highest proportion of both men (53%) and women (24%) who drink alcohol, as per NFHS-5 data.

