States with most alcohol consumption by girls

Alcohol consumption among both men and women is higher in rural India, as per NFHS-5 2019-21 data.
Alcohol is often consumed during celebrations, parties and even on some festivals. In India, alcohol is more consumed by men than women. The National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) 2019-21 revealed the top states with the most alcohol consumption by girls. Check below:
1. Chhattisgarh (4.9 %)
As per NFHS-5 data, 4.9 per cent of women in the state consume alcohol.
2. Andaman and Nicobar Islands (5%)
Andaman and Nicobar Island is not a dry area and liquor is permitted here. Around 5 per cent costume alcohol here.
3. Jharkhand: (6.1%)
Over 6 per cent of women in this state consume alcohol.
4. Telangana: (6.7%)
The state is on track to achieve a record revenue of Rs 40000 crore from liquor. Around 6.7 per cent of women in the state consume alcohol.
5. Assam: (7.3%)
The northeastern state has 7.3 per cent of women who consume alcohol, as per NFHS-5 data.
6. Sikkim (16.2%)
Sikkim has the second-highest of women who drink alcohol.
7. Arunachal Pradesh (24%)
Arunachal Pradesh has the highest proportion of both men (53%) and women (24%) who drink alcohol, as per NFHS-5 data.