Shalini Passi on her unique sartorial choices

Shalini opened up about her unique fashion choices in a recent media interaction. Elaborating on her eccentric personality, she said the show was not scripted, and whatever the audience saw was her real self. Talking about her hair accessories, she revealed that her natural black hair looks plain against her fair skin. Hence, she wants to add light to her hair with accessories, and she also likes to put on hairbands and clips.