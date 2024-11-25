VIRAL
Varsha Agarwal | Nov 25, 2024, 02:15 PM IST
1.Shalini Passi on her unique sartorial choices
Shalini opened up about her unique fashion choices in a recent media interaction. Elaborating on her eccentric personality, she said the show was not scripted, and whatever the audience saw was her real self. Talking about her hair accessories, she revealed that her natural black hair looks plain against her fair skin. Hence, she wants to add light to her hair with accessories, and she also likes to put on hairbands and clips.
2.Shalini reveals why she is fan of headgear and hairbands
Shalini wants to add light to her hair with accessories, and she also likes to put on hairbands and clips. She further added that she finds it difficult to manage her hair when it's open. Hence, she uses headgear and other hair accessories to save herself from the trouble.
3.Shalini Passi on why her outfits are unique
The art connoisseur shed light on her unique outfits saying that whatever she collects and stores in her wardrobe is all inspired by art. Hence, her clothes sometimes represent some paintings or musicians' styles. She admitted that she is living her fantasy and people are liking her for it.
4.Shalini Passi reveals she doesn't have static personality
Shalini also said that she is not calculative about things in life. She is ever-changing, and her personality evolves with time. She went on to say that she doesn’t like to make fun of others, but instead enjoys jokes hurled at her.
5.Shalini is a dedicated philanthropist
Shalini Passi recently revealed that she had donated all her earnings from the show, Fabulous Vs Bollywood Wives to support a village in Bihar.
Canada PM Justin Trudeau seen dancing at Taylor Swift's Eras Show amid violent riots in Montreal, watch viral video
Delhi-NCR air pollution: Will schools in Delhi open this week amid 'poor' AQI? This is what SC said
IPL Auction 2025: Former RCB skipper Faf du Plessis sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs....
Residents of THIS state earn in crores and pay Rs 0 income taxes, here's how
Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2024: Big discounts on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23, Pixel 9 and other smartphones
Viral: Divya Prabha's intimate scenes from Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light gets leaked online
What are India's chances to qualify for WTC final after 295-run win against Australia in Perth Test?
THIS employee monitoring AI software tracks 30-second breaks, sends red flag to manager, it is...
DUSU Election Result 2024: NSUI leading in President, Joint Secretary, Secretary posts, ABVP ahead in...
Karan Johar shares hilarious take on his 'single life', says 'I stood on a cliff and...'
Aishwarya Rai got legal notice for intimate, kissing scenes with THIS superstar: ‘I wasn’t very comfortable…’
Elon Musk's Starlink coming to India soon: Will its prices pose threat to Airtel, BSNL, Vi, Mukesh Ambani's Jio?
Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till Wednesday amid ruckus over Adani bribery case, Manipur
IPL Auction 2025: RCB batting coach thrilled with Australian star returning to squad, says, 'we have…'
Manisha Koirala reveals people questioned her decision to join Bollywood: 'No girl from respected family...'
IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah-led India beat Australia by 295 runs in Perth, take 1-0 lead
IPL Auction: 5 overseas players who are likely to attract big bids on Day 2
Abhishek Bachchan says THIS about Aishwarya Rai amid their divorce rumours: 'In my household, my wife is...'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes a jibe at Naga Chaitanya ahead of his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala, says ‘I regret…’
Malaika Arora finally reveals her relationship status after Arjun Kapoor confirmed he is single: ‘Right now…’
Pizza Hut unveils pizza with whole fried frog in THIS country, leaves customers stunned
WhatsApp down today: Users across globe report issues accessing messaging service on web, reason is...
IPL Auction 2025: 5 Players to watch out for on Day 2 of bidding
Nita Ambani slays navy-blue pantsuit at IPL auction, its price will leave you SHOCKED, it is...
Rashmika Mandanna shares 'who she wants to marry' as Vijay Deverakonda confirms being in relationship: Everyone knows..
Viral video shows man, once a techie in Frankfurt, now begging on Bengaluru streets, watch
DNA Explainer: What is Oreshnik ballistic missile that Russia fired on Ukraine?
Diljit Dosanjh's reaction to man proposing to his girlfriend for marriage during Dil-Luminati Pune concert goes viral
Vantika Agrawal pulls out from President Cup in Uzbekistan: Know how her draw turned to loss
Suhana Khan shares goofy picture pulling rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda’s ear on his birthday
Bengaluru Shocker: Businesswoman stripped, forced to pay Rs 25 lakh bribe by CID cop
Good news for Noida, Greater Noida residents, UP cabinet gives nod for THIS metro route extension, it is...
Karnataka sets its sights on stars: Unveiling 2024-2029 Draft Space Technology Policy
Adani Group bribery case: US SEC can't directly summon billionaire, has no jurisdiction to...
MAMA Awards 2024: Aespa takes lead, BTS' Jungkook & BLACKPINK win big; check complete winners' list, major highlights
Kerala lottery TODAY November 25 Live Updates WIN WIN W-797 Monday lucky draw result to be out at 3 pm
Why is 'Chill Guy' meme going viral on internet? Check origin, crypto connection and artist behind it
Shillong Teer Results TODAY November 25, 2024 Live Updates: Check lucky winning numbers
Naga Chaitanya says Sobhita Dhulipala ‘fills a void in me’, finally opens up on their marriage: ‘It's going to be...'
Another blow for Gautam Adani? Bangladesh seeks review of power deals, including one with Adani Group
Google Doodle celebrates Chess, invites fans to explore game’s history, strategies, ongoing global events
Sambhal: 20 detained, schools closed, internet suspended after mosque survey violence kills 3
Aamir Khan says he used to spit on heroines' hand for this ‘ridiculous reason’: ‘Maine jis heroine ke haath par thuka..'
Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains 'very poor', AQI at 340, SC to decide on GRAP 4 today
Ranbir Kapoor finally addresses glorification of violence in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal: 'It’s important for me to...'
Krushna Abhishek hasn't spoken to mami Sunita after ending feud with Govinda on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'She is...'
It's Alexa vs Alexa! Viral video shows woman rumoured to be voice behind Amazon assistant having chat with AI, WATCH
Meet woman, daughter of a truck mechanic, battled with financial woes, later cracked NEET-UG with AIR...
Watch: Korean vlogger tries gulab jamun for the first time, her reaction wins internet
'Better than Alia Bhatt ': Little girl’s adorable dance to 'Radha' will melt your heart, watch viral video
Meet woman, who failed in school, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR 2, she is...
IPL auction 2025: Complete list of players purchased on Day 1, updated squads of all 10 teams
Meet man who studied from Hindi-medium government school, got rejected from 35 companies, later got Rs 2 crore job but…
World's most expensive Michelin tasting menu is at this restaurant for Rs..., visitors must take off their shoes and...
Ranbir Kapoor would love to remake this film of grandfather Raj Kapoor; it's not Mera Naam Joker, Sangam, Awaara
UP: 20 detained, internet shut down after violence during mosque survey in Sambhal
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 beats Singham Again at box office on day 23: It's Rs 244 cr vs Rs 239 cr
Vinay Kumar trolls Sanjay Manjrekar for his medium pacer comment: 120kmph, seriously?
500 North Korean soldiers killed in Kyiv's missile strike on Kursk, reports
'Didn't know you could...': Isha Ambani's 50-carat diamond earrings leave jeweler stunned, can you guess the price?
Gunman shot dead, 3 policemen injured in shootout near Israeli embassy in Jordan
Watch: Sheeba Chaddha joins Ritwik Bhowmik in Nirmohiya from Bandish Bandits Season 2, fans call it 'pure perfection'
ZIM vs PAK: Zimbabwe stun Pakistan by 80 runs in rain-affected 1st ODI
Sreeleela's item song Kissik from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 out, fans say Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava is 'best forever'
'Never claimed BJP would win election', says Himanta Biswa Sarma after Jharkhand poll results
Jofra Archer returns to former franchise Rajasthan Royals, sold for Rs...
'Shreyas Iyer didn't pick up my call': Ricky Ponting's shocking revelation after star batter strikes gold in IPL auction
This viral duct-taped banana sold for Rs 52.7 crore, internet can’t believe It
Jhansi hospital fire: Death toll spikes to 17, after 2 more rescued babies die out of 39 infants rescued infants
Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta engage in intense bidding war for Indian star at IPL auction 2025
Meet Amit Goyal whose wedding the Gandhi family is attending in Jaipur
IPL Auction 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin returns to former team CSK for Rs...
Prakash Jha reacts to Ranbir's Animal, compares film's success with Donald Trump's win: 'Aisi kahani jab..' | Exclusive
BCCI secretary Jay Shah and wife Rishita blessed with a baby boy
IPL Auction 2025: Venkatesh Iyer becomes third most expensive Indian player, sold to KKR for Rs...
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna spotted together on a lunch date, leaked photos go viral
Three dead, dozens injured in violent clash during Mosque survey in Uttar Pradesh
'Real life subway surfers': Viral video shows woman running, dancing on roof of moving train, netizens react, WATCH
IPL Mega Auction 2025: Full list of sold and unsold players in Jeddah
IPL Auction 2025: Meet the most expensive uncapped player in the history of Indian Premier League
Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam without coaching in first attempt, used to study under lamp, he is...
THIS Indian village is known as country's 'black magic capital, it is located in...
Devara Hindi OTT release: When, where to watch Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan film
BGT: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir share warm hug after star batter's 30th Test century, pic goes viral
This is most expensive thing made by humankind ever, costs more than Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, it is...
'Odisha is land of saints and scholars, progress of Northeast priority': PM Modi at Odisha Parba 2024
Meet man who leads global company, husband of Indian singer who charges Rs 25 lakh per song, has net worth of Rs...
Yuzvendra Chahal becomes highest-paid spinner in IPL auction history, sold for Rs...
IPL Auction 2025: KL Rahul sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore
'No return on...': World's richest man Elon Musk challenged by Neil deGrasse Tyson over Mars colonisation
'More than enough to live': IIT alumnus' viral X post sparks debate on how much money is enough to live in India
'Alia Bhatt didn't know who Kishore Kumar is': Ranbir Kapoor makes shocking statement on actress
This influencer lost 11 kilos while enjoying dessert every night, here’s how
Meet woman who became homeless at the age of 15, lived at station, earned Rs 20 per day, today leads...
IPL Auction 2025: Rishabh Pant overtakes Shreyas Iyer, becomes most expensive buy ever with INR 27 crore
Hemant Soren submits his resignation to Jharkhand governor, stakes claim to form government
This Chinese student travels 3 days a week to Australia for his long distance girlfriend
Gautam Adani 'bribery' allegations land in Supreme Court, probe requested...
Shreyas Iyer becomes most expensive player in IPL auction history, sold to Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore
IPL 2025: Know which team has the highest amount to spend in the mega auction