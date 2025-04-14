5 . Arjun Tendulkar’s career

Arjun Tendulkar is associated with cricket professionally, stepping into his legendary father’s shoes. He is part of various domestic teams, mostly Mumbai teams in Under 14, Under 16 and Under 19 category and a Goa team as well. He is also part of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Arjun scored a century on his Ranji Trophy debut for Goa against Rajasthan