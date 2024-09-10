Search icon
Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

The royal family of Abu Dhabi, Al Nahyan family, is one of the richest in the world

  • Shivam Verma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 10, 2024, 01:15 PM IST

Like the other royal families in the West Asia, the Al Nahyans derive their wealth from oil.

All about Abu Dhabi royal family

All about Abu Dhabi royal family
1/4

Qasr Al-Watan is their grand residence, which is spread over 94 acres. It features a chandelier with 3,50,000 crystals.

All about Abu Dhabi royal family

All about Abu Dhabi royal family
2/4

Football club Manchester City received huge investment following its takeover by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan in August 2008. This started a new era for the club.

All about Abu Dhabi royal family

All about Abu Dhabi royal family
3/4

The family also has a private jet fleet, led by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. It includes 8 aircraft, such as an Airbus A320-200 and three Boeing 787-9s.

All about Abu Dhabi royal family

All about Abu Dhabi royal family
4/4

The Al Nahyan family owns three of the world's top ten largest yachts.

