Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

The royal family of Abu Dhabi, Al Nahyan family, is one of the richest in the world
Like the other royal families in the West Asia, the Al Nahyans derive their wealth from oil.
Qasr Al-Watan is their grand residence, which is spread over 94 acres. It features a chandelier with 3,50,000 crystals.
Football club Manchester City received huge investment following its takeover by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan in August 2008. This started a new era for the club.
The family also has a private jet fleet, led by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. It includes 8 aircraft, such as an Airbus A320-200 and three Boeing 787-9s.
The Al Nahyan family owns three of the world's top ten largest yachts.