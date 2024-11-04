1 . Rinku Singh became Kolkata Knight Riders' top retention

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, India’s star cricketer Rinku Singh became Kolkata Knight Riders’ top retention at Rs 13 crore while the two West Indies all-rounders, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, were retained at Rs 12 crore each. Rinku Singh has been a star cricketer for the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise and has contributed to many of their victories in the cash-rich league.