Ram V Sutar Passes Away at 100: From Statue of Unity to Shivaji Maharaj Memorial, 5 landmark creations that defined legendary sculptor's art

Ram V Sutar passes away at 100. From the Statue of Unity to the Shivaji Maharaj memorial, explore 5 landmark creations that defined the legendary sculptor’s art.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 18, 2025, 01:22 PM IST

1.Ram V Sutar: The statue man of India

Ram V Sutar: The statue man of India
1

India lost one of its greatest artists, Ram V Sutar, the legendary sculptor whose work reshaped the country’s public art landscape. Fondly known as the 'statue man of India,' Sutar passed away at the age of 100, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy. 

Here’s a closer look at five landmark creations that defined his remarkable journey, from the Statue of Unity to Shivaji Maharaj Memorial, 5 landmark creations that defined his art.

2.Statue of Unity, Gujarat

Statue of Unity, Gujarat
2

Ram V Sutar’s most celebrated work is the Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Located in Kevadiya, Gujarat, this structure rises to a height of 182 metres (597 feet), making it the tallest statue in the world.

3.Dr B.R. Ambedkar Statue

Dr B.R. Ambedkar Statue
3

Another ambitious project associated with Ram V Sutar is the Dr B.R. Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad. Placing it among the tallest structures in the world.

4.Mahatma Gandhi Statues Across India

Mahatma Gandhi Statues Across India
4

Ram V Sutar created several statues of Mahatma Gandhi. Among the most prominent is the seated, meditative statue at India’s Parliament, which conveys calm strength and moral authority. Another notable work is the 40-foot bronze statue in Patna, which stands as a reminder of Gandhi’s enduring influence.

5.Kempe Gowda Statue, Bengaluru

Kempe Gowda Statue, Bengaluru
5

Standing tall at 108 feet, the Kempe Gowda statue at Bengaluru International Airport is another major contribution by Ram V Sutar.

6.Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue, Pune

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue, Pune
6

The 100-foot equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Moshi, Pune, highlights Ram V Sutar’s dynamic compositions. 

