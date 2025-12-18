Ram V Sutar Passes Away at 100: From Statue of Unity to Shivaji Maharaj Memorial, 5 landmark creations that defined legendary sculptor's art

1 . Ram V Sutar: The statue man of India

1

India lost one of its greatest artists, Ram V Sutar, the legendary sculptor whose work reshaped the country’s public art landscape. Fondly known as the 'statue man of India,' Sutar passed away at the age of 100, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy.

Here’s a closer look at five landmark creations that defined his remarkable journey, from the Statue of Unity to Shivaji Maharaj Memorial, 5 landmark creations that defined his art.