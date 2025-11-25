FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Temple; See PICS

PM Modi hoists the saffron flag atop Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir during the Dhwaj Arohan ceremony, marking the completion of temple construction.

Shivani Tiwari | Nov 25, 2025, 01:10 PM IST

1.The historic day in Ayodhya

The historic day in Ayodhya
1

Ayodhya prepared itself for one of its grandest ceremonies as PM Modi led the Dhwaj Arohan ritual. The air was filled with anticipation, devotion, and cultural celebration as the long-awaited Ram Mandir neared full completion.

2.PM Modi hoists the saffron flag

PM Modi hoists the saffron flag
2

Prime Minister Modi hoisted a large saffron flag atop the temple’s towering shikhar. This sacred act symbolised the formal completion of the temple’s construction, a moment steeped in religious and national significance.

3.A flag steeped in symbolism

A flag steeped in symbolism
3

The triangular saffron flag carries a radiant sun, representing Lord Ram’s divine brilliance and courage. Alongside it sits the sacred symbol ‘Om’ and the image of the revered Kovidara tree, both tied closely to ancient scriptures.

4.Height of the divine structure

Height of the divine structure
4

The flag now stands tall on the 161-foot-high spire of the Ram Mandir. The flag itself is 22 feet long, 11 feet wide, and perched atop a 42-foot pole.

5.Why Abhijeet Muhurat matters

Why Abhijeet Muhurat matters
5

Priests selected Abhijeet Muhurat for this ceremony, a time believed to carry the strongest positive cosmic energy. According to tradition, it’s the best moment to undertake transformative acts.

6.A grand gathering

A grand gathering
6

Between 6,000 and 8,000 invitees arrived for the event, including communities deeply connected to Lord Ram’s life. Many attendees represented groups that hold central places in Ramayana lore.

7.Meaning of Dhwaj Arohan

Meaning of Dhwaj Arohan
7

Scriptures describe dhwaj (flag) raising as a declaration of victory, the triumph of dharma over adharma. It stands as a reminder of righteousness, courage, and the eternal values associated with Lord Ram.

