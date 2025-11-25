Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Temple; See PICS

BAD news for Apple employees: iPhone maker cuts jobs across THIS department due too...
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 25, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
1.The historic day in Ayodhya
Ayodhya prepared itself for one of its grandest ceremonies as PM Modi led the Dhwaj Arohan ritual. The air was filled with anticipation, devotion, and cultural celebration as the long-awaited Ram Mandir neared full completion.
2.PM Modi hoists the saffron flag
Prime Minister Modi hoisted a large saffron flag atop the temple’s towering shikhar. This sacred act symbolised the formal completion of the temple’s construction, a moment steeped in religious and national significance.
3.A flag steeped in symbolism
The triangular saffron flag carries a radiant sun, representing Lord Ram’s divine brilliance and courage. Alongside it sits the sacred symbol ‘Om’ and the image of the revered Kovidara tree, both tied closely to ancient scriptures.
4.Height of the divine structure
The flag now stands tall on the 161-foot-high spire of the Ram Mandir. The flag itself is 22 feet long, 11 feet wide, and perched atop a 42-foot pole.
5.Why Abhijeet Muhurat matters
Priests selected Abhijeet Muhurat for this ceremony, a time believed to carry the strongest positive cosmic energy. According to tradition, it’s the best moment to undertake transformative acts.
6.A grand gathering
Between 6,000 and 8,000 invitees arrived for the event, including communities deeply connected to Lord Ram’s life. Many attendees represented groups that hold central places in Ramayana lore.
7.Meaning of Dhwaj Arohan
Scriptures describe dhwaj (flag) raising as a declaration of victory, the triumph of dharma over adharma. It stands as a reminder of righteousness, courage, and the eternal values associated with Lord Ram.