Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark in Amritsar, know its history, it is owned by...

Rahman Dakait’s grand bungalow in Dhurandhar is actually Lal Kothi, a 150-year-old heritage building in Amritsar. Know its history, ownership, and filming details.

Shivani Tiwari | Jan 11, 2026, 12:17 PM IST

1.Dhurandhar, Rahman Dakait’s grand haveli

Dhurandhar, Rahman Dakait’s grand haveli
1

Since Dhurandhar's release, the film’s intense storyline and powerful performances have continued to pull crowds to cinemas. One striking visual that has sparked curiosity among viewers is Rahman Dakait’s haveli, located in Lyari, Karachi. But reality is far more interesting. The lavish bungalow seen on screen is actually Lal Kothi, a 150-year-old heritage property in Amritsar, Punjab.

2.Where is Rahman Dakait’s haveli actually located?

Where is Rahman Dakait’s haveli actually located?
2

The residence of Akshaye Khanna’s character, Rahman Dakait, was filmed entirely in India. The haveli is Lal Kothi, a historic mansion in Amritsar. Several key scenes featuring Dakait’s home were shot here, giving the character a sense of power and dominance.

3.History of Lal Kothi, Amritsar

History of Lal Kothi, Amritsar
3

Lal Kothi dates back to the 19th century and is believed to have been built around 1876 by an industrialist. Over the decades, it has emerged as one of Amritsar’s lesser-known architectural treasures. 

4.Haveli also features

Haveli also features
4

The building reflects a blend of Italian, French, and colonial design elements. Its interiors feature marble flooring, ornate tiles, carved wooden staircases, fireplaces, fountains, and high ceilings, making it ideal for period films and grand cinematic settings.

 

5.Why Dhurandhar chose Lal Kothi

Why Dhurandhar chose Lal Kothi
5

According to the caretaker, Deepak Yadav, the Dhurandhar team filmed at Lal Kothi for two days. Actors including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and Saumya Tandon were present during the shoot. The property reportedly charges around Rs 50,000 per day for film shoots. Lal Kothi is not privately owned but is managed by a trust, which maintains the heritage structure.

6.Other films shot at Lal Kothi

Other films shot at Lal Kothi
6

This is not the first time Lal Kothi has featured on screen. Films like Sadiyaan, starring Rishi Kapoor and Rekha, were also shot here. Over the years, actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, and Karan Deol have visited the property for various projects.

