Photos: Chennai airport authorities find monkey, snakes, pythons, tortoises in passenger's baggage

A passenger traveling to Chennai from Thailand's Bangkok was carrying exotic wild animals in his bag, the airport authorities said on Saturday.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Aug 13, 2022, 05:44 PM IST

 

 

 

1. Chennai airport

Chennai airport
1/6

A passenger traveling to Chennai from Thailand's Bangkok was carrying exotic wild animals in his bag, the airport authorities said on Saturday. The incident took place on August 11. 

2. Chennai airport

Chennai airport
2/6

According to the Chennai Air Customs, the male passenger arrived from Bangkok and was intercepted by the officials. There was intel on him. 

3. Chennai

Chennai
3/6

4. Chennai

Chennai
4/6

The animals were being imported illegally. They were deported back to the country of origin through Thai airways in consultation with AQCS (Animal Quarantine and Certification Service). 

5. Chennai

Chennai
5/6

6. Chennai

Chennai
6/6

A monkey was also found stuffed in the bag. 

