FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sunjay Kapur 'didn't die of natural causes', sister Mandhira makes shocking claim; says 'outsider' Priya Sachdev gets Rs 5 crore as...

Who is Manikrao Kokate? Maharashtra Minister faces arrest in 1995 cheating and forgery case

Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha bill passed: Govt to raise FDI to 100% in insurance sector, know what it means, how does it affect you?

Ikkis postponed after Dhurandhar mania, Agastya Nanda avoids clash with Kartik Aaryan; Dharmendra final film to now release on...

CNG, domestic PNG prices to drop by Rs..., from January 1, know who will benefit the most, check details

Will SIR in West Bengal backfire on BJP with 'no mapping' voters mostly in Matua areas, negligible in Muslim seats?

Supreme Court orders closure of 9 toll plazas at Delhi borders till..., cites rising air pollution, 'Let us think of...', check details

Tata Group's reveals BIG tourism plan in Uttar Pradesh as chairman N Chandrasekaran meets CM Yogi Adityanath

'Passengers need to pay': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on extra luggage on trains

Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna REVEALS his simple fitness secrets:, says this about diet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sunjay Kapur 'didn't die of natural causes', sister Mandhira makes shocking claim; says 'outsider' Priya Sachdev gets Rs 5 crore as...

Sunjay Kapur 'didn't die of natural causes', sister Mandhira's shocking claim

Who is Manikrao Kokate? Maharashtra Minister faces arrest in 1995 cheating and forgery case

Who is Manikrao Kokate? Maharashtra Minister faces arrest in 1995 cheating case

Ikkis postponed after Dhurandhar mania, Agastya Nanda avoids clash with Kartik Aaryan; Dharmendra final film to now release on...

Ikkis postponed after Dhurandhar mania, Dharmendra final film to release on...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Payal Gaming controversy explained: Private viral MMS video, YouTuber's response and more

Payal Gaming controversy explained: Private viral MMS video, YouTuber's response

From Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini to Prabhas' The Raja Saab: 5 most-awaited horror comedies releasing in 2026

From Bhooth Bangla to The Raja Saab: 5 most-awaited horror comedies in 2026

THIS Indian city is among 10 most polluted cities in the world, 2 Indian cities feature in top 5; Delhi is ranked at…

THIS Indian city is among 10 most polluted cities in the world, 2 Indian cities

HomePhotos

VIRAL

Payal Gaming controversy explained: Private viral MMS video, YouTuber's response and more

Popular YouTuber Payal Dhare is going viral on social media after a MMS-like private video is widely circulating all over social media.

Shweta Singh | Dec 17, 2025, 07:19 PM IST

1.Payal Dhare MMS

Payal Dhare MMS
1

Popular YouTuber Payal Dhare is going viral on social media after a MMS-like private video is widely circulating all over social media. 

 

Advertisement

2.Social media is flooded with the video

Social media is flooded with the video
2

While some people claim her to be the woman seen in the video, many suggest that it is not real, but an AI-generated deepfake video.

 

3.Who is Payal Dhare?

Who is Payal Dhare?
3

Originally from Chhattisgarh, Payal Dhare is one of the most prominent names in the online gaming creators community. She began her gaming journey in 2019 with PUBG AND BGMI. Over the years, Payal has gained a massive following, with over 4 million subscribers and followers across platforms. She has become the first Indian female gamer to cross 3 million subscribers on YouTube.

 

 

4.Awards

Awards
4

Payal has received several awards, including Best Female Gamer, Female Streamer of the Year, and Gaming Creator of the Year. 

TRENDING NOW

5.Payal Dahre's Net Worth

Payal Dahre's Net Worth
5

She earns 10,000 dollars monthly, as per several media reports. Earnings from brand collaborations, sponsorships, game tournaments and social media content combined, her net worth is speculated to be somewhere around USD 178,000 thousand dollar to USD 1.07 million.

 

6.Payal Dhare's Boyfriend

Payal Dhare's Boyfriend
6

She earns 10,000 dollars monthly, as per several media reports. Earnings from brand collaborations, sponsorships, game tournaments and social media content combined, her net worth is speculated to be somewhere around USD 178,000 thousand dollar to USD 1.07 million.

7.Payal released her statement

Payal released her statement
7

On her recent MMS-like video leak controversy, the streamer has finally broken silence. Calling it a “personal” and “distressing” issue, Gaming addressed the issue in a long Instagram post and said that the purported “content” “falsely associates my name and image with a video currently being shared on digital platforms.” Clearing the air around the girl seen in the video, who is widely claimed to be as the gamer, she wrote, “The individual depicted in that video is not me, and it has no connection to my life, my choices, or my identity.” 

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sunjay Kapur 'didn't die of natural causes', sister Mandhira makes shocking claim; says 'outsider' Priya Sachdev gets Rs 5 crore as...
Sunjay Kapur 'didn't die of natural causes', sister Mandhira's shocking claim
Who is Manikrao Kokate? Maharashtra Minister faces arrest in 1995 cheating and forgery case
Who is Manikrao Kokate? Maharashtra Minister faces arrest in 1995 cheating case
Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha bill passed: Govt to raise FDI to 100% in insurance sector, know what it means, how does it affect you?
Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha bill passed: Govt to raise FDI to 100% in insurance sect
Ikkis postponed after Dhurandhar mania, Agastya Nanda avoids clash with Kartik Aaryan; Dharmendra final film to now release on...
Ikkis postponed after Dhurandhar mania, Dharmendra final film to release on...
CNG, domestic PNG prices to drop by Rs..., from January 1, know who will benefit the most, check details
CNG, domestic PNG prices to drop by Rs..., from January 1, know who will benefit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Payal Gaming controversy explained: Private viral MMS video, YouTuber's response and more
Payal Gaming controversy explained: Private viral MMS video, YouTuber's response
From Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini to Prabhas' The Raja Saab: 5 most-awaited horror comedies releasing in 2026
From Bhooth Bangla to The Raja Saab: 5 most-awaited horror comedies in 2026
THIS Indian city is among 10 most polluted cities in the world, 2 Indian cities feature in top 5; Delhi is ranked at…
THIS Indian city is among 10 most polluted cities in the world, 2 Indian cities
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani gifts Rs 10.9 crore watch to Lionel Messi: From Rolex GMT-Master II to 'Barbie' Rolex Daytona, here's a look at football legend's elite timepiece collection
Look at Lionel Messi's elite timepiece collection
Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, poses with lion; SEE PICS
Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement