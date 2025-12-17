Payal Gaming controversy explained: Private viral MMS video, YouTuber's response and more

Sunjay Kapur 'didn't die of natural causes', sister Mandhira makes shocking claim; says 'outsider' Priya Sachdev gets Rs 5 crore as...
VIRAL
Shweta Singh | Dec 17, 2025, 07:19 PM IST
1.Payal Dhare MMS
Popular YouTuber Payal Dhare is going viral on social media after a MMS-like private video is widely circulating all over social media.
2.Social media is flooded with the video
While some people claim her to be the woman seen in the video, many suggest that it is not real, but an AI-generated deepfake video.
3.Who is Payal Dhare?
Originally from Chhattisgarh, Payal Dhare is one of the most prominent names in the online gaming creators community. She began her gaming journey in 2019 with PUBG AND BGMI. Over the years, Payal has gained a massive following, with over 4 million subscribers and followers across platforms. She has become the first Indian female gamer to cross 3 million subscribers on YouTube.
4.Awards
Payal has received several awards, including Best Female Gamer, Female Streamer of the Year, and Gaming Creator of the Year.
5.Payal Dahre's Net Worth
She earns 10,000 dollars monthly, as per several media reports. Earnings from brand collaborations, sponsorships, game tournaments and social media content combined, her net worth is speculated to be somewhere around USD 178,000 thousand dollar to USD 1.07 million.
6.Payal Dhare's Boyfriend
7.Payal released her statement
On her recent MMS-like video leak controversy, the streamer has finally broken silence. Calling it a “personal” and “distressing” issue, Gaming addressed the issue in a long Instagram post and said that the purported “content” “falsely associates my name and image with a video currently being shared on digital platforms.” Clearing the air around the girl seen in the video, who is widely claimed to be as the gamer, she wrote, “The individual depicted in that video is not me, and it has no connection to my life, my choices, or my identity.”