Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Pakistani cricketer Raza Hassan announces his engagement to Indian-origin Pooja Boman, who plans to convert to Islam after their wedding.

  • Oct 06, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

1. Engagement Announcement:

Engagement Announcement:
1/7

Pakistani cricketer Raza Hassan has recently announced his engagement to Pooja, an Indian Hindu woman, capturing significant media attention.

 

2. Ceremony Location:

Ceremony Location:
2/7

The engagement ceremony reportedly took place in New York, where Raza Hassan has been residing for some time now.

3. Wedding Plans:

Wedding Plans:
3/7

Raza Hassan has plans to formally marry Pooja in January or February of 2024, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

 

4. Interest in Islam:

Interest in Islam:
4/7

Raza mentioned that Pooja has a deep interest in Islam and is expected to convert to the religion before their marriage.

 

5. Cricketer Background:

Cricketer Background:
5/7

Raza Hassan, 32, has represented Pakistan in international cricket, playing 1 One Day International (ODI) match and 10 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

 

6. Social Media Joy:

Social Media Joy:
6/7

In his social media announcement, Raza expressed his excitement, stating, “Finally, we are ready for the new journey of our lives,” and shared a photo of the couple.

 

7. Pooja's Background:

Pooja's Background:
7/7

Pooja Boman, also 32, hails from India but currently lives in the United States. The couple has been in a serious relationship for a while, and both families support their union.

 

