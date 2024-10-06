Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Pakistani cricketer Raza Hassan announces his engagement to Indian-origin Pooja Boman, who plans to convert to Islam after their wedding.
1. Engagement Announcement:
Pakistani cricketer Raza Hassan has recently announced his engagement to Pooja, an Indian Hindu woman, capturing significant media attention.
2. Ceremony Location:
The engagement ceremony reportedly took place in New York, where Raza Hassan has been residing for some time now.
3. Wedding Plans:
Raza Hassan has plans to formally marry Pooja in January or February of 2024, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.
4. Interest in Islam:
Raza mentioned that Pooja has a deep interest in Islam and is expected to convert to the religion before their marriage.
5. Cricketer Background:
Raza Hassan, 32, has represented Pakistan in international cricket, playing 1 One Day International (ODI) match and 10 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).
6. Social Media Joy:
In his social media announcement, Raza expressed his excitement, stating, “Finally, we are ready for the new journey of our lives,” and shared a photo of the couple.
7. Pooja's Background:
Pooja Boman, also 32, hails from India but currently lives in the United States. The couple has been in a serious relationship for a while, and both families support their union.