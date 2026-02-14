Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asif Azhar got married in private nikah? Couple’s dancing video goes viral, leaves internet stunned

Who was Siya? 33-year-old allegedly killed by married lover, body found in Bhopal septic tank
Vanshika Tyagi | Feb 14, 2026, 08:42 AM IST
1.Hania Amir and Asif Azhar getting married?
A local Pakistani news outlet first dropped the hint that Hania Amir and Asif Azhar may be planning to get married during Ramzan 2026 in an intimate Nikah ceremony.
2.Shaadi Theme Birthday Party?
On the occasion of Hania’s birthday, the couple were spotted dancing in a wedding type setting and with shadi outfits on! However reports claim that the theme for Hania’s birthday was ‘SHAADI’. So they were just teasing us for the ongoing rumours of their wedding.
3.Hania Amir and Asif Azhar Chemistry
Hania Amir and Asif Azhar first got spotlight when they both performed together at a ramp walk show, where Hania walked, while Asim Azhar performed a song for her. Their chemistry was chemistry-ing, making the internet go in awe. While Hania was dolled up in Red ‘joda’, Asim wore a black kurta-suit.
4.Couple’s on-and-off relationship
They made their relationship official in 2018, but parted ways in 2020. Asim later went on to get engaged to actress and model Merub Ali. However, they ended their engagement in June 2025. Now the rumours of Hania and Asim getting back together and planning to marry are circulating on social media.
5.What’s the internet saying?
Internet is stunned of the rumours of both of them getting married. One user said, ‘Aik to yeh AI bhi na?’ Another said, ‘i love them together.’ While third commented, ‘shoot hai'