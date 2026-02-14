FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who was Siya? 33-year-old allegedly killed by married lover, body found in Bhopal septic tank

Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Taiba’s 2 workers sentenced to 15 years in jail for providing shelter, food to terrorist in Indian territory

Donald Trump confirms second US aircraft carrier headed to Middle East amid Iran tensions: ‘We’ll need..’

Happy Valentine's Day 2026: 25+ Wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with your loved one

Gold, silver prices today, February 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

10-month-old baby, Arin Sherin Abraham becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, donates liver, two kidneys, heart valve, corneas; saves multiple lives

Delhi triple murder case: How Baba Kamruddin lured victims using 'djinn', 'dhanvarsha' | 10 key points

Who is Manujendra Shah? Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal selling his Lutyens' Delhi bungalow for Rs 1000 crore

1 month, 17 stadiums: CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Delhi Khel Mahakumbh at Chhatrasal

'2kg down': Abhishek Sharma reveals fitness status before high-voltage Pakistan match in T20 World Cup 2026

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
10-month-old baby, Arin Sherin Abraham becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, donates liver, two kidneys, heart valve, corneas; saves multiple lives

10-month-old baby, Arin Sherin Abraham becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor

Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual offences

Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual off

1 month, 17 stadiums: CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Delhi Khel Mahakumbh at Chhatrasal

Rekha Gupta opens Delhi Khel Mahakumbh at Chhatrasal stadium

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asif Azhar got married in private nikah? Couple’s dancing video goes viral, leaves internet stunned

Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asif Azhar got married in private nikah?

Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual offences

Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual off

Who is Aira Rawat? Mystery girl going viral after India-USA T20 World Cup clash

Who is Aira Rawat? Mystery girl going viral after India-USA T20 World Cup clash

HomePhotos

VIRAL

Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asif Azhar got married in private nikah? Couple’s dancing video goes viral, leaves internet stunned

Pakistan actress Hania Aamir and singer Asim Azhar are all set to have a private nikah this ramadan? Well, the Internet is talking about these ongoing speculation about their possible wedding anytime soon. The video of their dance in a wedding type setting and outfits have gathered all the attention

Vanshika Tyagi | Feb 14, 2026, 08:42 AM IST

1.Hania Amir and Asif Azhar getting married?

Hania Amir and Asif Azhar getting married?
1

A local Pakistani news outlet first dropped the hint that Hania Amir and Asif Azhar may be planning to get married during Ramzan 2026 in an intimate Nikah ceremony. 

Advertisement

2.Shaadi Theme Birthday Party?

Shaadi Theme Birthday Party?
2

On the occasion of Hania’s birthday, the couple were spotted dancing in a wedding type setting and with shadi outfits on! However reports claim that the theme for Hania’s birthday was ‘SHAADI’. So they were just teasing us for the ongoing rumours of their wedding.

3.Hania Amir and Asif Azhar Chemistry

Hania Amir and Asif Azhar Chemistry
3

Hania Amir and Asif Azhar first got spotlight when they both performed together at a ramp walk show, where Hania walked, while Asim Azhar performed a song for her. Their chemistry was chemistry-ing, making the internet go in awe. While Hania was dolled up in Red ‘joda’, Asim wore a black kurta-suit.

4.Couple’s on-and-off relationship

Couple’s on-and-off relationship
4

They made their relationship official in 2018, but parted ways in 2020. Asim later went on to get engaged to actress and model Merub Ali. However, they ended their engagement in June 2025. Now the rumours of Hania and Asim getting back together and planning to marry are circulating on social media.

TRENDING NOW

5.What’s the internet saying?

What’s the internet saying?
5

Internet is stunned of the rumours of both of them getting married. One user said, ‘Aik to yeh AI bhi na?’ Another said, ‘i love them together.’ While third commented, ‘shoot hai'

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who was Siya? 33-year-old allegedly killed by married lover, body found in Bhopal septic tank
Who was Siya? 33-year-old killed by lover, body found in Bhopal septic tank
Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Taiba’s 2 workers sentenced to 15 years in jail for providing shelter, food to terrorist in Indian territory
Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Taiba’s 2 workers sentenced to 15 years in jail
Donald Trump confirms second US aircraft carrier headed to Middle East amid Iran tensions: ‘We’ll need..’
Donald Trump confirms sending second aircraft carrier amid Iran tensions
Happy Valentine's Day 2026: 25+ Wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with your loved one
Happy Valentine's Day 2026: Wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with
Gold, silver prices today, February 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, February 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asif Azhar got married in private nikah? Couple’s dancing video goes viral, leaves internet stunned
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asif Azhar got married in private nikah?
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual offences
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual off
Who is Aira Rawat? Mystery girl going viral after India-USA T20 World Cup clash
Who is Aira Rawat? Mystery girl going viral after India-USA T20 World Cup clash
PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat; Check inside photos
PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws, know about family of Sachin Tendulkar's daughter-in-law
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement